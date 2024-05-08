EY Announces Purba Majumder of Cybervation as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 East Central Award Finalist

"This accolade is a testament to the relentless innovation and dedication of our teams at Cybervation and BistroUX. It reflects our mission to transform industries and lives through advanced technology and innovative solutions." — Purba Majumder Post this

Purba Majumder was one of 29 regional entrepreneurs selected as finalists by an independent panel of judges. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"I am deeply honored to be named a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year award," said Majumder. "This accolade is a testament to the relentless innovation and dedication of our teams at Cybervation and BistroUX. It reflects our mission to transform industries and lives through advanced technology and innovative solutions. I am immensely grateful for our team's unwavering commitment and the continuous support from our valued customers and community, who inspire us to reach greater heights."

Cybervation and BistroUX: Innovating for a Better Tomorrow

Under Majumder's visionary leadership, Cybervation, TrailBlazer Staffing Solutions, and BistroUX exemplify the spirit of innovation and enterprise that the Entrepreneur Of The Year Award celebrates.

Cybervation excels as a leading technology solutions and staffing company, empowering businesses to address complex challenges and foster innovation. Its comprehensive offerings, including enterprise software development, system integration, and managed services, enable organizations to enhance operational efficiencies and drive business growth.

TrailBlazer Staffing Solutions, a Cybervation subsidiary, enhances patient care by strategically matching healthcare facilities with top-tier medical professionals. This approach addresses immediate needs and elevates long-term healthcare quality, significantly improving patient outcomes.

BistroUX empowers restaurants and retailers to drive profitable growth through innovative technology. Its cloud-based platform substantially enhances customer engagement and operational efficiencies by offering features such as online ordering, plastic and digital gift cards, coupons, loyalty programs, menus and waitlists, and more. By reducing reliance on high-commission food ordering services, BistroUX enables businesses to increase their online revenue and profit margins by over 30%.

Majumder emphasized, "This recognition from Ernst & Young is not just about our accomplishments; it embodies our journey and the collective effort of a team that consistently pushes the boundaries of what's possible. As we celebrate this honor, we are more committed than ever to drive innovation and excellence in everything we do, ensuring that our solutions meet today's needs and shape tomorrow's opportunities."

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 13th during a special celebration and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

In addition to Entrepreneur Of The Year, EY US supports other entrepreneurs through the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ program and the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network to help connect women founders and Black and Hispanic/Latino entrepreneurs, respectively, with the resources, network and access needed to unlock their full potential.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, Marsh USA, SAP and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In East Central, sponsors also include DFIN and VRC (Valuation Research Corporation)

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform, and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

About Cybervation, Inc.

Based in Dublin, Ohio, Cybervation is a premier technology services and solutions provider specializing in solving complex business challenges with simplified technical solutions. Beyond this, the company excels in IT and medical staffing, placing top-tier professionals in vital roles such as NP, RN, LPN, and STNA. Their BistroUX solution, a unique cloud-based platform, is revolutionizing the restaurant, retail, and hospitality industries and significantly enhancing profitability and loyalty. Serving a wide range of clients, from local businesses to multibillion-dollar corporations, Cybervation's commitment to delivering high-quality and cost-effective solutions is unwavering. The company proudly holds certifications from WBENC, NMSDC, SBA WOSB, and DBE. Learn more at www.cybervationinc.com.

