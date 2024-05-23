EY Announces Tej Patel of Fluxergy as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Pacific Southwest Award Finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are shaping the future

IRVINE, Calif., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that CEO Tej Patel of Fluxergy has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Pacific Southwest Award finalist. Now in its 38th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive business award for audacious leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors and have a transformational impact on lives. Over the past four decades, the program has recognized the daring entrepreneurs with big ideas and bold actions that reshape our world. Patel was selected as a finalist by an independent panel of judges. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"To be considered in this strong pool of applicants is an incredible honor," said Patel. "Fluxergy's first-of-its-kind point-of-care diagnostic platform is the result of my belief that everyone deserves the same affordable access to high quality medical care regardless of where they live and socioeconomic status. I am proud to lead a team that shares this commitment and has made significant contributions to improving health equity with novel and cost-effective point-of-care diagnostic technologies."

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 7th during a special celebration and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

In addition to Entrepreneur Of The Year, EY US supports other entrepreneurs through the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ program and the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network to help connect women founders and Black and Hispanic/Latino entrepreneurs, respectively, with the resources, network and access needed to unlock their full potential.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, Marsh USA, SAP and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In the Pacific Southwest, sponsors also include platinum sponsors: Marsh McLennan Agency and Vaco; gold sponsors: Cooley (San Diego market) and Stradling (Orange County market) and silver sponsors: Big Picture and DLA Piper (Arizona market).

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

About Fluxergy

‍Fluxergy is at the forefront of medical device manufacturing, where cutting-edge technology meets compassionate care. We specialize in cost-effective point-of-use detection technologies, striving to make affordable diagnostics accessible in any setting.

Where point-of-care typically fails is the price point. Fluxergy is able to overcome this hurdle through efficient manufacturing, creating test cards an affordable price point. We aim to create a new class of POC diagnostics and the first to provide an all-in-one platform with cost-effective tests for all the most common routine blood test and infectious disease tests. We provide POC testing to an entire new segment of the healthcare provider world that has always wanted to perform more POC testing that meet lab-based standards but cannot because it has not been cost-justifiable, easy-to-perform, or implement.

Our flagship product, the Fluxergy Analyzer Platform, is a game-changer, consolidating the capabilities of multiple machines into one multimodal system. By combining molecular, immunoassay, chemistry, electrochemistry, and cytometry modalities into one device and focusing unlocking the economics of POC, our technology and process enables true diagnostic access. And in just 30 minutes or less, our platform delivers laboratory-quality test results and actionable metrics, empowering healthcare professionals in a variety of settings. For more information, visit www.fluxergy.com.

Media Contact

Harry Penn, Fluxergy, 1 949-305-4201, [email protected], www.fluxergy.com

