EY Entrepreneur of the Year Cindy Koebele Expands Title Business with Acquisition of Executive Title of Minnesota

In a strategic move to fortify her position as a leader in the title insurance industry, Cindy Koebele, the CEO of TitleSmart, Inc., has successfully acquired Executive Title of Minnesota.
ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cindy Koebele, renowned as the CEO of Minnesota's premier privately owned title company, TitleSmart, Inc., has completed the acquisition of Executive Title of Minnesota. This strategic move aims to further enhance and solidify her standing as a key player in the title insurance sector.
With a vision to expand her already thriving presence in the title insurance industry, Cindy Koebele recognizes the synergies between TitleSmart, Inc. and Executive Title of Minnesota. Cindy's strategic decision aligns with her commitment to providing unparalleled closing experiences for clients across the Twin Cities metro area.
Executive Title of Minnesota has been built on reputation, knowledge, and experience. Their values of family, tradition, and hard work have led them to become "The Most Trusted Title Company in Minnesota." It is their legacy to provide exceptional service and customer care throughout the home buying, selling, or refinancing process.
The agreement between Cindy Koebele and Executive Title of Minnesota was successfully closed on Tuesday, January 2nd, 2024. Both TitleSmart, Inc. and Executive Title of Minnesota are now affiliate sister companies operating independently and offering 12 locations collectively throughout the metro area.
Cindy Koebele is the Chief Executive Officer and owner of TitleSmart, Inc., leading a dynamic team dedicated to providing unparalleled closing experiences across the Twin Cities metro area. Recognized as a 2015 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award Winner in the Upper Midwest Insurance Services Category, Cindy's commitment to customer satisfaction has earned her numerous accolades, including being named one of the Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal's Women in Business Honorees in 2015. Beyond her work at TitleSmart, Cindy is an author, philanthropist (SAVE), serves on the board of Alliant National Title, and recently ventured into the business of Hay Creek Ranch in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Her diverse interests also extend to digital marketing as she serves as CFO for The Social Collective.
