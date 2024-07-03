Eye-Opening Fictional Story Takes Readers on a Journey Into An Uncharted Territory to Bring Critical Answers to Light

I've always been interested in what people do, and why. After reading about America's founding and debating with friends in the wake of the 2020 election, I knew something wasn't right. Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Murray said, "I've always been interested in what people do, and why. After reading about America's founding and debating with friends in the wake of the 2020 election, I knew something wasn't right. I started to ask myself a three-year-old's favorite question, 'Why?' After asking a thousand times over, and self-teaching using logic and reason, I finally figured it out. Life is simple, but rulers of America don't want it to be, because if politics were easy to understand, then the best candidate would win, and power would be difficult to hold on to. No, life must be complicated; The path forward difficult to see! People are easy to fool in such an environment, allowing corruption to thrive, and ultimate power achieved. 'We the People' are only as free as we are aware."

B.P. Murray holds a degree in engineering. He worked in construction, drilling and building over the course of his ten-year management career. In addition to spending time with his five children, he enjoys fixing up his house and listening to podcasts. According to Murray, "Better to live one day, one hour, one minute as a free man speaking truth, then an eternity as a slave to fear." For more information about the author and this book, visit http://www.beneaththemaze.com.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date.BENEATH THE MAZE is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

B.P. Murray, Salem Author Services, (330) 421-4654, [email protected], www.beneaththemaze.com

SOURCE Salem Author Services