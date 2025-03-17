Eye-Opening True Story About One Family's Radical Change Through the Holy Spirit

"One day, a friend wanted to hear my story. She had already written a book, and as she listened, she insisted I write my story in a book." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Rosen said, "One day, a friend wanted to hear my story. She had already written a book, and as she listened, she insisted I write my story in a book. She then gave me some ideas and tools to help me learn and make it happen. Others also confirmed her sentiments and made me believe that I should tell all that God had done in our lives."

Emanda M. Rosen holds a bachelor's degree in Christian education and has spent over thirty-one years in full-time ministry alongside her best friend and husband, Scott. Today, they live in Indiana, where they enjoy spending time with their eight children and five grandchildren, while passionately living and teaching God's Word. Rosen has a hunger for the deeper things of God and loves inspiring others to follow Him. Rosen's experiences include church planting, pre-marital counseling, teaching parenting classes, leading a new women's ministry, prayer and worship, and blog writing. Rosen also loves meeting for coffee with her girlfriends, travelling, meeting new people, lettering art, doodling and journaling. For more information about the author, visit emandarosen.com.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Husband, The Housewife & The Holy Spirit: From Eye-Rolling to Eye-Opening Experiences with the Holy Spirit is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Emanda M. Rosen, Salem Author Services, (330) 705-6024, [email protected], emandarosen.com

SOURCE Xulon Press