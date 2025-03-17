Eye-Opening True Story About One Family's Radical Change Through the Holy Spirit

Xulon Press presents a story demonstrating how the Holy Spirit works today—real life experiences—written to encourage anyone yearning for a deeper relationship with God and renewed spiritual growth.
GREENSBURG, Ind., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Emanda M. Rosen shares her family's true story of encountering the Holy Spirit and what God has done in their lives in The Husband, The Housewife & The Holy Spirit: From Eye-Rolling to Eye-Opening Experiences with the Holy Spirit ($14.49, paperback, 9798868511240; $6.99, e-book, 9798868511257).
Rosen and her husband, Scott, are examples of how the visions, dreams and miracles found in the Bible, and the Holy Spirit are still present in today's world. You see, they once considered themselves a typical Christian family that tried to remain faithful and always do the right thing. However, one day, the Holy Spirit revealed Himself to Rosen, and everything changed. This book shares the true story of their family's deep and radical transformation through the power of Holy Spirit. With a reignited passion for Holy Spirit and newfound meaning and purpose, their lives became a spiritual adventure marked by miraculous healing, divine knowledge and unmatched closeness to Jesus Christ. Readers will appreciate the magnified encouragement through the family's profound testimonies about the Holy Spirit, aimed to draw each person closer to Jesus.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Rosen said, "One day, a friend wanted to hear my story. She had already written a book, and as she listened, she insisted I write my story in a book. She then gave me some ideas and tools to help me learn and make it happen. Others also confirmed her sentiments and made me believe that I should tell all that God had done in our lives."
Emanda M. Rosen holds a bachelor's degree in Christian education and has spent over thirty-one years in full-time ministry alongside her best friend and husband, Scott. Today, they live in Indiana, where they enjoy spending time with their eight children and five grandchildren, while passionately living and teaching God's Word. Rosen has a hunger for the deeper things of God and loves inspiring others to follow Him. Rosen's experiences include church planting, pre-marital counseling, teaching parenting classes, leading a new women's ministry, prayer and worship, and blog writing. Rosen also loves meeting for coffee with her girlfriends, travelling, meeting new people, lettering art, doodling and journaling. For more information about the author, visit emandarosen.com.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Husband, The Housewife & The Holy Spirit: From Eye-Rolling to Eye-Opening Experiences with the Holy Spirit is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
