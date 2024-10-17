Eyebot Partners with Zenni Optical to Expand Eye Care Accessibility

...This partnership is a significant step toward making vision care more accessible to everyone, especially in underserved communities. Post this

"Our mission is to simplify and lower the barriers to vision care for everyone," said Eyebot Founder & CEO, Matthias Hofmann, PhD., "By partnering with Zenni, we are not only providing quick and efficient vision tests but also ensuring that people can buy affordable eyewear immediately after their test. This partnership is a significant step toward making vision care more accessible to everyone, especially in underserved communities."

"Zenni Optical is proud to collaborate with Eyebot, marking a significant step in our mission to make quality eyewear accessible and affordable for everyone," said Veronica Alcaro, VP of Brand at Zenni. "By integrating Eyebot's advanced technology, this partnership enables us to offer our customers easy access to vision tests and an array of stylish, budget-friendly eyewear, all in one convenient place."

Key aspects of the Eyebot and Zenni partnership include:

Increased Accessibility: The self-serve vision centers will be strategically placed in high foot traffic locations, making vision tests readily available to those who might otherwise struggle to find care.

Streamlined Experience: Customers can receive a vision test and order Zenni eyewear in a single visit, significantly reducing the time, effort, and cost typically required for getting new eyeglasses.

Affordable Solutions: Eyebot's model allows customers to receive a free vision test and a prescription for just $20 . Shipping and prescription costs are waived if customers purchase $49 glasses from Zenni, making vision care more financially accessible.

. Shipping and prescription costs are waived if customers purchase glasses from Zenni, making vision care more financially accessible. Support for Eye Care Professionals: By offering accessible and easy vision testing for everyone, the Eyebot kiosks can quickly triage and refer urgent cases for in-person eye examinations.

This partnership will transform the eyecare landscape by lowering the entry barrier to vision care, ensuring that more people can receive the vision care they need in a timely and efficient manner. Eyebot and Zenni Optical are committed to reshaping how Americans access eyecare, ultimately improving the quality of life for millions.

About Eyebot

Established in 2021, Eyebot is a deep tech company pushing the frontier of innovation in the vision care industry. Eyebot specializes in the development of self-serve, rapid vision testing technologies that deliver reliable results in a matter of seconds. Eyebot's mission is to eliminate the barriers to affordable vision care and eyewear, by transforming a process that traditionally takes weeks or months into a matter of seconds. For more information visit eyebot.co.

About Zenni

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personality through a large collection of high-quality prescription, non-prescription, and protective eyewear curated with a sense of fashion and dynamic style. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Ghost Gaming, TSM and more. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Chase Stokes, Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel, and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zennioptical.com/press.

Media Contact

Gretchen Pahia, Pitch Public Relations, 1 602-309-4286, [email protected], www.pitchpublicrelations.com

SOURCE Eyebot