Eyebot Secures $6M Seed Funding Led by Alleycorp and Ubiquity Ventures to Roll Out Automated, Self-Serve Vision Tests for Leading Eyewear Brands

"What used to take days or weeks can now be accomplished in a matter of minutes," said Eyebot Founder & CEO, Matthias Hofmann, PhD. "Eyebot's cutting-edge technology transforms vision care to be more accessible than ever before, fitting effortlessly into the modern consumer's lifestyle."

"The in-person vision test is a major obstacle for consumers and retailers in the corrective eyewear market," said Abe Murray, General Partner at AlleyCorp. "Eyebot's implementation of automation and cutting-edge technology has the potential to completely transform the way leading eyewear brands perform vision tests and deliver prescriptions. Eyebot is bringing vision care to underserved communities and health deserts across the world at the touch of a button."

Eyebot has completed clinical studies involving hundreds of patients and validated its self-serve modality in several US cities. The company has orders from leading eyewear brands, has built a tele-doctor network of providers, and is planning to scale in 2025.

Eyebot Technology Features:

Exceptional Efficiency: With a typical time to result of 90 seconds, Eyebot's vision tests are both fast and effective, providing immediate prescriptions.

User Independence: Designed to be operated solo, users have successfully utilized Eyebot's technology without external assistance, proving its ease of use.

Accessibility Maximization: By integrating Eyebot within retail spaces, vision care becomes more accessible, allowing customers to learn about the quality of their vision, receive prescriptions, and purchase eyewear in just one visit.

Eyebot eliminates a significant barrier— time-consuming in-person eye exams—connecting consumers and retailers seamlessly.

The freestanding, user-friendly, machine is capable of performing hundreds of vision tests per day, showcasing its impressive efficiency.

About Eyebot:

Established in 2021, Eyebot is a deep tech company operating at the forefront of innovation in the vision care industry. Eyebot specializes in the development of self-serve, rapid vision testing technologies that deliver reliable results in a matter of seconds. Our mission is to eliminate the barriers to affordable vision care and eyewear, by transforming a process that traditionally takes weeks or months into a matter of seconds. For more information log onto eyebot.co.

