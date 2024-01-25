Eyecare Sales Executive Cindy Braden Joins the OneSpot Senior Management Team

OneSpot is productivity software that simplifies and organizes complex billing tasks, providing the entire eyecare billing team with a clear view of the insurance side of the business. Post this

For more than 13 years, Cindy served as head of sales and marketing for RevolutionEHR, the first cloud-based PMS/EHR in optometry. She drove the sales efforts at RevolutionEHR from the early start-up phase through a successful private equity exit. More recently Cindy served as Senior Vice President at EnsoData, a software-­as-­a-­service (SaaS) company that uses AI to analyze patterns and trends in health data.

"I am thrilled to join my friends at OneSpot," says Cindy. "It's exciting to focus on an area of a practice that has long been ignored by technology vendors – the biller and the billing operations."

The cloud-based technology promises eyecare practices a clear view into their insurance billing operations while simplifying and organizing the tasks of their billing team. With OneSpot, the entire billing team has a centralized digital hub to manage the insurance billing process. OneSpot automates repetitive tasks, providing a complete cloud-based tool to prioritize tasks, monitor aging claims, and scrub claims. Dashboards give managers KPIs into what historically has been a black hole for eyecare practices.

"Cindy brings a deep passion for serving ODs," says Christine Schneider, cofounder of OneSpot and Executive Vice President of Operations at RevCycle Partners. "She understands the value that technology brings to an eyecare practice."

OneSpot is owned by RevCycle Partners, one of the eyecare industry's leading providers of outsourcing insurance billing, eligibility and benefits, and credentialing services. RevCycle Partners developed the software to provide practices that keep their billing inhouse a way to enhance the insurance billing operations of their business.

For information on OneSpot, visit https://onespotbilling.com.

