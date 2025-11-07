EyeCheq and CoPeace Health Launch Alliance to Deploy AI-Powered Vision Screening in America's "Eye-Care Deserts"

"EyeCheq has cracked the code on one of the most persistent challenges in preventative medicine: reaching the unreachable," said Andy Eckert, President of CoPeace Health PBC. Post this

Why This Changes Everything

Immediate, Local Screening: The EyeCheq kiosk delivers a comprehensive, 5-minute screening—including a vision assessment and retinal imaging for diabetic retinopathy—slashing wait times from months to minutes and enabling immediate intervention.

Seamless Clinical Integration: Exams are interpreted remotely by licensed, in-state eye care specialists. Preliminary results are displayed instantly at the kiosk, while detailed reports are sent to the EyeCheq patient portal, empowering both patients and their care teams.

Driving Health Equity & Efficiency: This model helps clinics meet critical HEDIS/Stars quality measures for diabetic eye exams, dramatically reduce rates of avoidable blindness, and illuminate care deserts—all with a minimal burden on existing staff.

Designed for Rapid, Scalable Deployment: With a compact footprint and plug-and-play setup, the kiosks are ideal for Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), Indian Health Service (IHS) sites, pharmacies, and employer clinics.

"This is about more than technology; it's about restoring dignity and preventing irreversible vision loss," said Dr. Rashid Taher, CEO of EyeCheq. "For too long, your zip code has determined your access to sight-saving care. Partnering with CoPeace Health gives us the reach to change that. We are delivering a solution that is not only powerful and affordable but designed with cultural respect at its core."

"EyeCheq has cracked the code on one of the most persistent challenges in preventative medicine: reaching the unreachable," said Andy Eckert, President of CoPeace Health PBC. "This isn't just about deploying hardware; it's about deploying hope. Together, we will deliver thousands of screenings across historically marginalized communities, turning data into life-changing outcomes and proving that impact-focused business can solve our most pressing healthcare challenges."

The Complete Solution

The EyeCheq Kiosk: A 5-minute, self-guided experience delivering retinal imaging and vision diagnostics.

Expert Remote Interpretation: Secure analysis by licensed, in-state specialists providing clear, actionable guidance.

Actionable, Integrated Reporting: Results are delivered via a patient portal and documented for provider records and quality metric reporting.

Built for the Front Lines: Self-service minimizing staffing requirements, rapid installation, and seamless alignment with payer quality incentives.

The Path to Impact

CoPeace Health will spearhead priority deployments with tribal health authorities and rural health networks, focusing initially on regions with the highest prevalence of diabetes and the most severe shortages of specialists. This phased rollout will be guided by clinical outcomes and community feedback, with a long-term vision of establishing a new national standard for accessible eye care.

About EyeCheq

EyeCheq is revolutionizing preventative health with its intuitive, kiosk-based retinal imaging and AI-assisted screening platform. By enabling the earliest possible detection of vision-threatening diseases like diabetic retinopathy, EyeCheq empowers providers to close care gaps, meet quality measures, and eliminate avoidable blindness. Learn more at https://www.eyecheq.com.

About CoPeace Health PBC

CoPeace Health PBC, a subsidiary of CoPeace PBC, is dedicated to advancing health equity by investing in and partnering with transformative companies. By championing sustainable and scalable solutions, CoPeace Health empowers underserved communities with the tools and access needed to achieve better health outcomes for all. Learn more at https://copeace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding product capabilities, deployment timelines, and anticipated outcomes. Actual results may differ due to regulatory, operational, or market factors.

