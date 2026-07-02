Eyemart Express Joins Oshkosh's Top-Rated Places to Get Prescription Glasses as Fourth Northeast Wisconsin Location

Eyemart Express has opened its fourth Northeast Wisconsin location in Oshkosh, cementing its place among the top-rated places to get prescription glasses in the region. The new store brings residents expert in-store care, a wide selection of quality frames and value-driven eyewear service.

OSHKOSH, Wis., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oshkosh has gained a trusted new option among the top-rated places to get prescription glasses, with Eyemart Express opening its fourth Northeast Wisconsin location at 1682 S. Koeller St. With deep roots that trace back to the original Eyemart Express in nearby Appleton, the new store carries forward a legacy of expert eyewear service, on-site lens crafting and value-driven selection.

What Makes Eyemart Express One of the Top-Rated Eyewear Stores in Oshkosh?

Shoppers who want prescription glasses without overpaying or waiting weeks will find what they are looking for at the Koeller Street location. The store is led by General Manager and Optician Ryan Alexander and staffed by on-site optometrist Dr. Bethany Heinz, making it possible to schedule an eye exam and pick up new glasses in a single visit.

With an on-site lens lab and walk-in availability, new glasses are often ready in no time. On-site expertise means questions about fit or prescription accuracy can be answered right in the store, without the delays of mail-order glasses.

Eyemart Express stands apart among eyewear stores in Oshkosh for the depth of its frame library and a staff trained to help each shopper find the right combination of style, prescription and price point. The store also offers special pricing for teachers, veterans, military members, first responders and their families with valid identification.

For Alexander, the new store reflects a simple but meaningful commitment to making quality eyewear accessible for everyone. "One of the biggest things is the focus on making the shopping experience for glasses fast, easy and affordable because that's truly what it is here," he says. "It's amazing meeting the people and talking to everybody, so we're happy we can be here and provide a service for them. It's going to be a lot of fun."

Behind those words is a store built to deliver on each one:

On-site expertise: A licensed optician and on-site optometrist support every visit, from exam to frame selection.

Efficient service: The on-site lens lab handles every pair in-house, minimizing shipping delays and any waiting for a separate order.

A wide frame selection: Quality frames span a range of styles and price points to suit various preferences.

Community pricing: Special pricing for teachers, school staff, veterans, first responders and military families is available with a valid ID.

Flexible scheduling: Walk-in visits and pre-scheduled appointments are both welcome.

Insurance acceptance: Eyemart Express is in-network for most VSP members and accepts Flexible Spending Accounts and Health Savings Accounts, along with Medicare Advantage, EyeMed and UnitedHealthcare plans.

Warranty and returns: A one-year warranty on most frames, a 30-day restyle option and a prescription change within 90 days give shoppers peace of mind.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express is a national optical retailer offering prescription glasses with expert in-store service, an on-site lens lab and a broad selection of frames at accessible price points. With locations across the country, including four in Northeast Wisconsin, Eyemart Express serves customers looking for quality eyewear delivered with care and efficiency.

Media Contact

Tom Determan, O.D., Eyemart Express, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://eyemartexpress.com/

SOURCE Eyemart Express