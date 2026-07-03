Eyemart Express Launches Express Value Frame and Lens Bundle at $39.95 For Affordable Glasses with Quick Shipping Nationwide

Eyemart Express introduces the Express Value frame and lens bundle, priced at a flat $39.95 per complete pair. The offer gives prescription eyewear shoppers nationwide access to affordable, quality glasses with fast shipping through a two-step online ordering process.

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Express Value bundle from Eyemart Express delivers affordable, quality glasses with quick shipping for $39.95 per pair, available online only. Shoppers select a frame and complete a two-step checkout, then the order ships nationwide without requiring a store visit or appointment. Every bundle includes a CR39 plastic lens that performs reliably in everyday prescription wear.

How Does the Express Value Bundle Deliver Affordable Quality Glasses With Quick Shipping?

At $39.95 per complete pair, the Express Value frame and lens bundle gives prescription shoppers a two-step, cost-effective eyewear solution available for ordering entirely online and shipped nationwide. Customers select a frame from the collection and check out. The bundles contain a CR39 lens, which is a durable and lightweight material for comfortable everyday performance.

"We offer ways to showcase your personality and complement your best features with various styles, shapes and colors at cost-effective prices," Eyemart Express explains. "Our products come with high-quality materials, durable designs and warranty options for peace of mind." The Express Value collection is not eligible for additional bundled pricing, so $39.95 is a straightforward, predictable cost for every shopper.

The bundle offers a practical solution for affordable, high-quality glasses without the scheduling delays or higher prices of optometry chains. Convenient for customers who have lost or broken a pair, the eyewear ships directly to the buyer once their prescription information is submitted online.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are answers to common questions about the Express Value bundle and the online ordering experience.

What is the most affordable way to order prescription glasses with fast online delivery?

The Express Value bundle is priced at $39.95 per pair and ships nationwide, making it a cost-effective online prescription eyewear option. Shoppers complete the process in two steps and receive their eyewear delivered to their door.

Are CR39 lenses a good option for everyday prescription wear?

CR39 plastic lenses are a widely used material that balances optical clarity with lightweight comfort. Durable enough for everyday prescription use, the material is compatible with a range of prescriptions and is included in every Express Value pair.

Can the Express Value bundle be combined with other Eyemart Express promotions?

The Express Value bundle is not eligible for additional promotional offers. The posted price is consistent for all shoppers.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express is a full-service optical retailer offering prescription frames, lenses and complete eyewear through in-store locations and an online store. The company pairs personalized expert support with an accessible shopping experience, offering frames from designer labels to practical everyday styles, and matching shoppers with eyewear suited to their prescription and preferences.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Eyemart Express, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://eyemartexpress.com/

SOURCE Eyemart Express