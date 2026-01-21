EyeMynd AI Announces Development of Non-Invasive Wireless Brain-Computer Interface using WIN Chip Technology

"A safe, wireless, non-invasive brain-computer interface has been an important goal of human neuroscience for decades," - Dr. Dan Cook Post this

Unlike implant-based BCI approaches, EyeMynd AI's WIN chips are designed to operate entirely outside of the human body (just a few inches outside of our human head), leveraging multiple types of combined electromagnetic wavefield sensing, and phased-array signal processing AI technologies, to detect and interpret human neural activity.

EyeMynd AI (www.EyeMynd.com) believes this wireless neural wavefield approach may expand access to BCI technology, by removing the need for brain surgery.

"A safe, wireless, non-invasive brain-computer interface has been an important goal of human neuroscience for decades," said Dr. Dan Cook, CEO, founder and lead scientist at EyeMynd AI. "Our WIN chip technology is designed to gently gather, amplify, and combine thousands of ultraweak, extracranial, wavefield neural signals up into the usable signal-to-noise levels, enabling practical human-machine interaction without implants."

One of the major challenges in non-invasive BCI systems has historically been the low signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) of useful human brain signals measured outside the human skull. EyeMynd AI reports that its WIN chip architecture uses phased-array electromagnetic sensing across multiple wavefield modalities, combined with a newly-developed, ultra-fast, AI signal-learning system, to significantly enhance usable neural signal detection.

According to the company, all of our electronic devices that can be currently controlled by a smartphone (or by a computer) can also be controlled by a set of intelligent WIN chips integrated into wearable consumer hardware, including smart glasses, AR/VR headsets, AI headphones, and smart earphones.

"For years, implant-based systems have shown us all what is possible with a good intelligent BCI," Dr. Cook added. "Our goal is to offer a broader, wireless, non-invasive alternative that can safely scale up to a much larger population of us thinking, feeling human beings."

EyeMynd AI is currently pursuing strategic partnerships with semiconductor manufacturers (and AI wearable companies) as it continues to advance its WIN chip platform toward commercialization.

Media Contact

Mireya Silva, EyeMynd AI, 1 (323) 842-3369, [email protected], www.EyeMynd.com

John Contino, EyeMynd AI, 1 (303) 810-9322, [email protected], www.EyeMynd.com

SOURCE EyeMynd AI