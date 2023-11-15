EyeRate rebrands to Edge, the #1 Employee-Driven Growth Engine for Service and Franchise Brands

"Our investment in the new Edge brand gives service brands a distinct advantage by customizing their employee incentives that drive business growth", said Ray Weisberg, cofounder and CEO of Edge. Post this

Operational leaders at service brands rely on Edge's employee-driven growth to drive customers by generating positive online reviews and automating sales competitions for thousands of business locations. "Edge has been instrumental in driving a high volume of customer reviews and showcasing the exceptional customer service of our associates." said Carly Tietzer, VP of Marketing, European Wax Center. "Edge's easy platform onboarding and adoption by our corporate team and franchisees has enabled our associates to earn over half a million dollars in additional rewards and recognition, resulting in positive feedback from our franchisees and associates".

The Edge philosophy disrupts the 9-5, clock-in, clock-out, earning and antiquated compensation model. "In the past year, Edge has increased the number of employees on the platform by 226% to over 100,000 while earnings for the employees has grown 505%. The company's rebrand to Edge, the Employee Driven Growth Engine, reflects the company's ability to scale a differentiated solution and become the market leader in the Employee Driven Growth category", said Will Hsu, Partner at Mucker Capital and Edge investor. The Edge incentive platform helps frontline employees feel more motivated at work, gain recognition for their outstanding contributions, and achieve unparalleled success in their career.

The Edge philosophy has paid millions of dollars to employees, creating a fair system where valuable work is recognized and easy reward redemption in the Edge employee mobile app available on iOS and Android.

Service-based employees in fitness, wellness, beauty, personal care and alternative medicine have helped over 60 million customers in the US and Canada on Edge. To learn about how employee-driven growth can benefit your service business, click here.

About Edge

Edge (formerly EyeRate), the leading employee-driven growth platform, unlocks employees as a thriving sales and marketing channel for multi-location service brands like European Wax Center, Massage Envy, Gold's Gym, Driven Brands, and Xponential Fitness. The Edge (Employee-Driven Growth Engine) platform transforms frontline teams into a trusted network of brand promoters with employee rewards that are aligned to sales growth.

Edge's industry-leading technology integrates with major Point of Sale (POS) systems enabling corporate and franchise teams to automate their customer feedback and sales competitions for thousands of locations. Edge equips operational managers to improve employee recognition with rewards for driving positive online reviews. We are headquartered in Sacramento and backed by investors like Mucker Capital, Jason Calacanis' Launch Accelerator, and Moneta Ventures to redefine how frontline employees earn and service brands win.

Media Contact

Raj Nijjer, Edge, 1 (213) 375-1916, [email protected], https://www.startedge.com

SOURCE Edge