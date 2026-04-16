Eyes On Eyecare and the Intrepid Eye Society Launch "Inside Intrepid," a New Channel Showcasing Unfiltered Clinical Conversations in Optometry

New exclusive series debuted April 15, offering optometrists a closer look at candid discussions among leading voices in eyecare.

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eyes On Eyecare, the leading digital media and education platform serving optometrists and ophthalmologists, announced the launch of Inside Intrepid, a new exclusive video channel developed in partnership with the Intrepid Eye Society.

Launched April 15, Inside Intrepid offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at how top optometrists approach complex clinical topics. Each episode features 2–3 Intrepid Eye Society members in a focused, 15-minute, unscripted conversation.

"Inside Intrepid is a powerful extension of our mission to advance optometry through innovative thought sharing and collaboration across the profession," said Jacob Lang, OD, FAAO, President of the Intrepid Eye Society. "This partnership creates a new platform for our members to amplify forward-thinking perspectives and help shape the future of patient care alongside industry."

The series will tackle key issues shaping modern optometric care, including surgical collaboration, glaucoma diagnosis and treatment challenges, pediatric eyecare, and dry eye masqueraders.

Featured Intrepid Eye Society members include Melissa Barnett, OD, FAAO; Mark Schaeffer, OD, FAAO; Cecelia Koetting, OD, FAAO; Jessica Steen, OD, FAAO; Nathan Lighthizer, OD, FAAO; Vin Dang, OD; and Selina McGee, OD, FAAO.

"We co-created Inside Intrepid to surface the conversations you normally don't get to hear. The KOLs at Intrepid are some of the brightest minds in eyecare, and it's our goal to bring great debate, in-the-moment thinking, and fresh ideas to as many ECPs as possible," said Matt Geller, OD, CEO of Eyes On Eyecare. "By bringing those open clinical debates to a broader audience, we're giving optometrists a clearer view into how experienced clinicians think through real-world challenges."

The launch of Inside Intrepid underscores Eyes On Eyecare's continued commitment to delivering innovative content that reflects how clinicians learn, collaborate, and evolve their practice patterns.

About Eyes On Eyecare

Eyes On Eyecare is the #1 digital-only media and education platform for eyecare professionals, delivering data-driven content and experiences for over 60,000 optometrists and ophthalmologists worldwide. Through first-party NPI targeting, world-class virtual events, CE/CME courses, and trusted editorial content, Eyes On Eyecare connects the clinical, commercial, and creative sides of eyecare in one destination.

Media Contact

Alex Delaney-Gesing, Eyes On Eyecare, 1 858-246-706, [email protected], https://eyesoneyecare.com/

SOURCE Eyes On Eyecare