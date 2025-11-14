Eyes On Eyecare Expands Leadership Amid Rapid Growth, Welcoming Rachel Krug

Eyes On Eyecare, the leading digital media and education platform serving ophthalmologists and optometrists, is proud to announce the addition of Rachel Krug to its leadership team.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eyes On Eyecare, the leading digital media and education platform serving ophthalmologists and optometrists, is proud to announce the addition of Rachel Krug to its leadership team. Rachel joins the company to elevate the Eyes On Eyecare brand and accelerate its growth across education, events, and sponsored content, reinforcing its reputation as the trusted digital home for eyecare professionals.

With a rapidly expanding audience of more than 60,000 optometrists and ophthalmologists and a suite of top-tier programs including Evidence Based Retina, Interventional Mindset, and the Eyes On virtual event series, Eyes On Eyecare continues to lead the industry in connecting clinicians to the latest innovations.

"Eyes On Eyecare has built something extraordinary, a true data-backed ecosystem that unites doctors and industry partners around education that matters," said Rachel Krug. "This community is deeply engaged, forward-thinking, and ready to shape the next era of eyecare. I'm thrilled to help industry-leading companies achieve prominence and engagement with our exceptional audience."

Eyes On Eyecare is in a phase of strategic growth, continuing to serve as the eyecare industry's most trusted source for advertising, accredited continuing education, and physician data. Under Rachel's leadership, Eyes On Eyecare will sharpen its focus on data-informed creative campaigns, NPI targeting, and industry partnerships that drive both clinical impact and measurable engagement. Her background in building eyecare and media brands adds new momentum to an already transformative platform.

"Rachel brings a fresh perspective and creative energy that aligns perfectly with our mission," said Matt Geller, OD, CEO of Eyes On Eyecare. "As our client partnerships continue to expand, we're in the best position yet to help eyecare companies connect with the right clinicians and drive impact through data-driven strategy and storytelling."

Eyes On Eyecare is the #1 digital-only media and education platform for eyecare professionals, delivering data-driven content and experiences for over 60,000 optometrists and ophthalmologists worldwide. Through first-party NPI targeting, world-class virtual events, CE/CME courses, and trusted editorial content, Eyes On Eyecare connects the clinical, commercial, and creative sides of eyecare in one destination.

