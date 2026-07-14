Eyes On Eyecare launches Cited, a new way for retina specialists to engage with the latest journal articles

Cited is PubMed meets Instagram Stories—a scrollable feed of peer-reviewed articles featuring rapid, 60-second expert reactions from the movers and shakers in retina.

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eyes On Eyecare today announced the launch of Cited, a mobile app that reimagines how retina specialists and other eyecare professionals discover, digest, and react to the research shaping their practice. Cited is available now on the iOS App Store and will come to Android at a later date.

Think PubMed meets Instagram Stories — Cited delivers a fast, swipeable feed of the latest peer-reviewed retina and ophthalmology research. Each article arrives with a plain-language AI summary, a direct link out to the original source, and (what sets Cited apart) short, 60-second video reactions recorded by practicing MDs. Instead of reading an abstract in isolation, clinicians hear what a fellow retina specialist actually thinks about a new paper: whether it changes management, how it fits the existing evidence, and what to watch for.

The volume of published ophthalmic research has never been higher, and the time clinicians have to keep up has never been shorter. Cited is built for the way physicians actually consume information today — in short bursts, on their phones, between patients or on their commute. By pairing trusted summaries with candid peer commentary, the app turns passive literature review into an active, social conversation among the specialists who treat these conditions.

"My retina specialist friends tell me they would need at least 12 hours of reading every single day to keep up with everything published — and retina is one of the most prolific fields in all of ophthalmology, accounting for about a third of the clinical literature and the most-cited research in the field. No one can read it all!" said Matt Geller, OD, CEO of Eyes On Eyecare.

"We built Cited so retina specialists can get all the signal without the noise. The app pairs a trusted summary of each paper with an Instagram Story-style reaction from a fellow MD, so in the time it takes to read one abstract, you've heard what the experts actually think. It's the next chapter in our mission to bring clinical education to where physicians already are — right in their pocket."

For retina specialists, Cited offers a feed curated around the conditions they treat most — from AMD and diabetic retinopathy to surgical and pharmacologic advances — and an invitation to contribute. MDs can record their own 60-second reactions, building a library of expert perspective that helps the broader community separate signal from noise. Joining the conversation is easy — the app is free at the Apple Store, and MDs can sign up using their NPI.

Cited joins Eyes On Eyecare's growing portfolio of clinical education products, including its editorial publication, virtual event symposia such as Eyes On Retina, and specialty video channels like Evidence Based Retina and Ready, Set, Retina.

Cited is available now for iOS and is available for free for ophthalmologists. Learn more at joincited.app.

About Eyes On Eyecare

Based in San Diego, California, Eyes On Eyecare delivers leading-edge clinical and career education to optometrists and ophthalmologists through premier editorial content, agency work, specialty video channels, and virtual event symposia including Eyes On Retina, Eyes On Cataract & Refractive, Eyes On Glaucoma, and more.

Media Contact

Alex Delaney-Gesing, Eyes On Eyecare, 1 858-780-4450, [email protected], eyesoneyecare.com

SOURCE Eyes On Eyecare