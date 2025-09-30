Eyez on the Prize™ Files Patent to Reinvent Sweepstakes Advertising with Verified Engagement Model

"We're replacing outdated sweepstakes with a transparent, measurable model that finally delivers value for both users and brands." Justin Jones, Founder & CEO of SNG LABS Post this

Unlike these outdated models, Eyez on the Prize™ requires users to watch short branded content in full to unlock entries. Every sweepstakes is completely free to enter and capped at a limited number of spots. Each user's view order becomes their entry number, creating a transparent "digital ticket." Once the sweepstakes fills, a randomizer selects the winning number - ensuring fairness, clarity, and trust for every participant. Even those who don't win can receive exclusive offers, giving advertisers valuable engagement with every user.

This model delivers measurable CPV (cost-per-view) value while building first-party data advertisers can trust. The timing is critical: with brands under increasing pressure to prove ROI on ad spend and move away from third-party cookies, Eyez on the Prize offers a scalable solution that guarantees attention and delivers actionable data.

Applications extend beyond consumer advertising, with potential white-label campaigns for professional sports and corporate training programs offering rewards to fans or employees. The platform is also designed to integrate with existing ad ecosystems - turning skippable ads on platforms like YouTube into watch-to-win opportunities that deliver value to advertisers and consumers alike. Super Bowl tickets to company swag, the platform adapts to any prize or audience.

SNG LABS is currently in discussions with investors and partners as it prepares for launch, positioning Eyez on the Prize as a ground-floor opportunity with global potential across North America, Europe, and Asia.

About SNG LABS

SNG LABS is a Minnesota-based tech innovation studio developing IP-backed digital platforms that blend consumer engagement, advertising, and interactive entertainment - with deep roots in sports technology. Its portfolio includes Eyez on the Prize™, Handicap Hero™, FantasyTrack™, and Team-M8tes™.

Media Contact

Justin Jones, SNG LABS

