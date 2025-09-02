EZ Street Hosts Caruso Homes Model Opening with Music, TV Giveaway, and More

"The model home shows buyers what's possible when you build with a team that listens, cares, and sweats the details. That's why we're making this grand opening feel like a celebration." – Jeff Caruso, Owner & CEO Post this

Pecan Ridge is one of Caruso Homes' most anticipated new communities, offering 80 homesites tucked among groves of mature pecan trees with convenient access to commuter routes and city centers. Located just off MD-197, this community provides easy access to Washington D.C., Annapolis, and Baltimore, while maintaining a private, peaceful feel.

"We put our hearts into this community," said Jeff Caruso, Owner and CEO of Caruso Homes. "The model home shows buyers what's possible when you build with a team that listens, cares, and sweats the details. That's why we're making this grand opening feel like a celebration. It deserves it."

The celebration will be hosted by popular radio and TV personality EZ Street from WHUR FM, and includes music, light refreshments, and exciting giveaways, including a pair of Washington Commanders tickets and a 55" big-screen TV.

Guests will have the opportunity to explore the professionally decorated Monterey II model home, a versatile floor plan in Caruso's Craftsman Collection offering up to 4,729 square feet of living space, five bedrooms, and four and a half baths.

The Monterey II model showcases many of Caruso's most requested upgrades, including a chef-inspired gourmet kitchen, an extended kitchen island, a spacious primary suite with a spa-inspired bath, and flexible living areas designed to meet the needs of today's families. Several elevations are available, including options with covered front porches, rear decks, and screened-in living spaces for added outdoor enjoyment.

"It's one thing to see pictures online. It's another to stand in the kitchen, open the cabinets, and say, 'Yep, this is it,'" said Caruso. "That's why touring the model is such a big deal for buyers. It gives people a real sense of what they're investing in and helps them build something that actually fits their life."

Homes at Pecan Ridge are priced from the upper $700s offering five of Caruso's most popular floor plans with hundreds of personalized options. With rates at a 10-month low combined with grand opening incentives, potential homeowners can take advantage of big savings when they attend the event. Quick move-in homes are also available, so buyers who don't have time to build can move in before the end of the year.

In addition to luxury living, Pecan Ridge offers unmatched convenience and recreation. The community borders the 13.2-mile WB&A Trail, a scenic path through Prince George's and Anne Arundel County for biking, jogging, and walking. It's also minutes from shopping and dining at Bowie Town Center, Bowie Gateway Center, and Bowie Marketplace, and close to top attractions like Allen Pond Park, Bowie Ice Arena, and the Bowie Baysox Stadium.

This is Caruso Homes' biggest grand opening of the year and a unique opportunity to get in early on one of Prince George's County's premier new neighborhoods. Caruso's expert Sales Manager will be on-site at the event to answer questions and schedule personal consultations.

To learn more about the event or schedule your personal tour, visit www.carusohomes.com or contact Team Caruso at (301) 517-7314.

ABOUT CARUSO HOMES | www.carusohomes.com

Founded in 1986, Caruso Homes has established itself as a leader in superior quality and craftsmanship in new home construction and design. Serving Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, Caruso Homes is recognized for its dedication to delivering exceptional personal care and attention throughout the home-building process. This dedication has earned the trust and satisfaction of over 4,000 homeowners across these states.

Media Contact

Melissa Kahl, Caruso Homes, 1 (443) 481-9559, [email protected], https://www.carusohomes.com/

SOURCE Caruso Homes