ezbob Announces Galia Goldstein as New Chief Product Officer

LONDON, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ezbob Ltd., a leading provider of innovative digital lending solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Galia Goldstein as Chief Product Officer (CPO), effective July 1st, 2024. Galia brings with her a wealth of experience and a proven track record in scaling product organizations, and we are excited about the incredible impact she will have on our company.

Galia joins ezbob with extensive experience in the payments domain and a history of establishing robust processes and frameworks that support growth. Her expertise will ensure that our product strategy aligns with our long-term objectives for scale, setting us up for sustained success. With her fresh perspective and deep expertise, Galia will significantly enhance our product offerings and drive innovation in this critical area. Her vision will help us develop cutting-edge payment solutions that meet and exceed market expectations.

Galia's career spans over two decades, during which she has held several key leadership roles. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Payments Product at Melio, and Director of Product at Behalf. Her previous experiences also include leading product management roles at WIX where she successfully delivered numerous high-impact products.

"We are delighted to welcome Galia to the ezbob team," said Tomer Guriel, CEO of ezbob. "Her extensive background in scaling product organizations and her expertise in payments will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate. We are confident that Galia's leadership will propel us to new heights."

Galia Goldstein expressed her enthusiasm about joining ezbob: "I am excited to be joining ezbob and play such a pivotal role in the company's future growth. I look forward to working with the talented team to build on the strong foundation that has been established and to drive product innovation that will deliver exceptional value to our customers and partners."

About ezbob:

For over a decade, ezbob has pioneered the digital lending transformation of leading financial institutions worldwide. Because we understand the challenges and complexity of regulations, compliance, and IT we designed a proprietary Core Lending Platform that enables financial institutions to develop modular products on top of existing services while supporting the IT migration to digital services. The open platform enhances the current lending offerings and empowers the automation and scalability strategy by complementing the existing core banking platform.

ezbob's customers include Santander, Intesa SanPaolo, and NatWest, amongst others. The company is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Israel, and Bulgaria.

