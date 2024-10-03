ezeep Blue Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

ThinPrint, developer of the cloud-based print management solution ezeep Blue, today announced the availability of its new Printer Profiles feature in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure.

BERLIN and DENVER, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThinPrint, developer of the cloud-based print management solution ezeep Blue, today announced the availability of its new Printer Profiles feature in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure.

As more enterprises move to the cloud and utilize Azure Virtual Desktop to provide employees with flexible access to their work environment, efficient print management becomes increasingly important. ezeep Blue addresses this challenge with its new Printer Profiles feature optimized for Microsoft Azure.

With ezeep Blue you can configure different printing preferences for the same printer and for different users with just a few clicks. You can quickly customize each printer profile preference and assign these profiles to individual users or groups within each department. Our unique technology enables this to work without requiring a direct connection to the printer drivers and lets you to securely create different profiles for a single printer – thus allowing admins to streamline print management in Azure Virtual Desktop.

With ezeep Blue's Printer Profiles, users and user groups can utilize the exact printers and printing functions they need repeatedly. Every time a user logs in to the session, their assigned printers and preferences are made available to them without delay, increasing worker productivity and reducing IT support efforts and printing errors.

Additionally, ezeep Blue's Printer Profiles is just one of the many features that help enterprises drastically reduce the cost of printing. You can easily customize and set default cost-saving options such as black/white or duplex printing.

"With the introduction of Printer Profiles for Azure Virtual Desktop, ezeep Blue once again sets new standards in print management," said Charlotte Künzell, CEO at ThinPrint. "Companies of all sizes can benefit from improved print management and associated cost savings. With our ezeep Blue solution we remain a reliable partner for innovative and efficient print solutions in the modern working world."

"Microsoft welcomes ezeep Blue with Printer Profiles to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace and trusted partners like ThinPrint help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."

Other key features of ezeep Blue and Printer Profiles:

Persistent Printer Mapping: Printer settings remain intact even when logging in and out or switching sessions, ensuring a constant and reliable printing experience.

Centralized Management: Administrators can centrally control and configure printer mapping, significantly reducing administrative overhead.

Personalized Printer Settings: Users can save their preferred printer settings and have them automatically applied in every session.

Scalability: The solution is fully scalable, adapting to the needs of both small teams and large enterprises.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about ezeep Blue's Printer Profiles at its page in the Azure Marketplace.

About ezeep

Our mission is to make printing simple and accessible for everyone. Because we believe that printing should be a seamless and hassle-free part of any organization's operations, we developed the cloud-based print management solution ezeep. With ezeep, you can easily set up and manage your printers over the cloud, as well as monitor and optimize your printing environment from anywhere. With just a few clicks all users print from any device, anywhere and at any time. ezeep is also committed to minimizing the environmental impact of printing and ensuring that printed paper remains a responsible way to share information and collaborate with each other. Whether you're a private user who prints occasionally at home, or a small or large business that needs to support a variety of devices and wants an easy and sustainable way to manage everything in one place, try ezeep – it's like printing, only better.

