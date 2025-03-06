EZnet Scheduler Unveils IntelliVu™ digital job board to revolutionize appointment management

By providing a visual representation of appointment workflows, our users can enhance transparency, improve communication, and increase overall productivity without the need for additional software or expenses Post this

The IntelliVu digital job board integrates seamlessly into the existing EZnet Scheduler platform, offering users the ability to:

Visualize appointment statuses: View the current stage of each appointment immediately, enabling quick assessments and informed decision-making.

Drag-and-drop functionality: Easily move appointments between different status columns, allowing for dynamic adjustments to scheduling as tasks progress.

Customizable status definitions: Define and organize status columns to align with specific business processes, ensuring the board reflects unique operational workflows.

Automated notifications: Set up automatic email or text notifications triggered by status changes, keeping both customers and internal teams informed in real-time.

"With IntelliVu digital job board, businesses gain an unprecedented level of visibility and control over their scheduling and workflow management," adds Jena Taylor, Head of Sales and Marketing at EZnet Services. "By offering a fully customizable digital job board, businesses can easily track appointment progress, reallocate resources, and enhance team coordination in real time. This powerful innovation ensures that every task is accounted for, eliminating inefficiencies and driving productivity to new heights."

The IntelliVu™ digital job board is particularly beneficial for industries that rely on precise scheduling and task management, such as automotive repair shops, CPAs and accounting offices, medical practices, spa and wellness, human resource managers and recruiters, government agencies, and service providers. By adopting this feature, businesses can expect to see improvements in resource allocation, customer satisfaction, and operational efficiency.

Other new features support streamlined operations and improved communications

Enhanced Text Messaging is an innovative addition that uses two-way SMS capabilities, enabling businesses to engage in real-time with their customers, streamlining appointment confirmations, cancellations, and rescheduling processes. These confirmations are directly tied to the appointment and update the appointment status in real time. Enhanced Text Messaging feature integrates seamlessly with EZnet Scheduler's existing capabilities, such as IntelliVu™ digital job board, which provides a visual overview of appointment progress and task management to ensure smoother workflows and better resource allocation.

The Engage!™ hub empowers businesses to deliver tailored messages for various occasions, from birthday greetings to critical updates, fostering loyalty and driving growth. President of EZnet Services Inc. Jerry Stabler explains, "The new Engage! hub feature offers customizable communication templates, designed to streamline messaging and enhance customer engagement." With Engage! hub, users can send custom, automated birthday and anniversary greetings to strengthen customer relationships, send targeted sales alerts and promotion to drive sales, and deliver essential office closure notifications when emergencies occur to build trust.

EZnet Scheduler is excited to announce the launch of multilingual support, empowering businesses to offer self-scheduling in five languages. Customers can now provide their clientele with the ability to book appointments in Spanish, French, Portuguese, Arabic, in addition to English, enhancing accessibility, building trust, and fostering customer loyalty. This new feature enables businesses to expand their market reach and create a more inclusive experience for diverse audiences.

Unparalleled support for every business

Each subscription to EZnet Scheduler includes U.S.-based live chat, email, phone support, and comprehensive training. Whether a small business or a large enterprise, EZnet Scheduler offers the tools and guidance needed to stay ahead in today's competitive market. EZnet Scheduler is streamlining the scheduling process by maximizing time, resources, and revenue—while ensuring every appointment is seamlessly managed.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit https://www.eznetscheduler.com/Calendar/EZnetDemo or contact EZnet Scheduler support team at (888) 959-7475.

About EZnet Scheduler

EZnet Scheduler is a premier solution for businesses seeking to streamline appointment management, improve client communication, and maximize operational efficiency. The cloud-based 3-in-1 scheduling solution is designed to simplify appointment, resource, and workflow management for businesses of all sizes. With innovative features like IntelliVu™ digital job board, Engage!™ hub, and real-time notifications, EZnet Scheduler helps businesses automate their processes, reduce downtime, and achieve their goals efficiently and cost-effectively all inside an online scheduling tool. Self-scheduling functionality allows customers to book appointments 24/7, capturing up to 40% of bookings outside regular business hours. EZnet Scheduler serves a diverse range of industries, including spa, wellness, automotive, service, financial, and more, providing tools and customizations for businesses that drive efficiency and improve customer satisfaction.

Media Contact

Jena Taylor, EZnet Services Inc, 1 5612003610 5306, [email protected], www.eznetscheduler.com

Jerry Stabler, EZnet Services Inc., 1 5614595565, [email protected], www.eznetscheduler.com

SOURCE EZnet Services Inc