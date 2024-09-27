EZO CMMS Gains Traction, Announces New IoT-Powered Features Ahead of SMRP Conference

According to a Director of Operations at a distribution and maintenance services firm using EZO CMMS, "We're saving 15-20 hours weekly, thanks to customized dashboards and streamlined processes." Post this

The company will showcase its current and upcoming innovations as a platinum sponsor at this year's annual Society for Maintenance & Reliability Professionals (SMRP) conference, scheduled for October 7-10, 2024, at the Rosen Centre Hotel and Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. SMRP's Annual Conference is the leading event for maintenance and reliability professionals.

EZO will exhibit how its CMMS solutions align with the conference's four key themes: Business Management, Equipment Reliability, Work Management, and Emerging Technologies.

EZO CMMS is a facility and work order management software designed to simplify maintenance operations through automated workflows, real-time intelligence, and proactive processes. Features such as the insights dashboard, custom reports, preventive maintenance scheduling, work order checklists, and invoicing tools are currently highly popular with customers

According to a Director of Operations at a distribution and maintenance services firm using EZO CMMS, "We're saving 15-20 hours weekly, thanks to customized dashboards and streamlined processes."

The addition of IoT sensors for predictive maintenance will further enhance the system by allowing real-time data captured by IoT sensors to trigger automatic work orders, reducing manual effort, increasing uptime, and preventing hefty repair expenditure. The sensors can collect data on temperature, humidity, or occupancy, etc. to determine whether a work order needs to be generated for machinery or equipment.

CMMS customers can use this feature at their desktop and on the go via the EZO CMMS mobile app.

"EZO CMMS is bringing together emerging technologies that help our customers increase uptime and reduce costs," said Syed Ali, founder and CEO, EZO. "Our goal is to ensure that maintenance teams have access to the best tools to stay ahead of challenges and improve overall operational efficiency."

New Features Address Industry Challenges

The IoT-powered predictive maintenance module is a key enhancement to the EZO CMMS solution – supporting condition-based maintenance rather than time-based models. This shift enables businesses to monitor equipment conditions in real time, proactively addressing issues before they can result in costly downtime and aggravated repairs for organizations.

Other planned features for 2024 include further automations and intelligence updates designed to streamline workflows, improve data-driven decision-making and automate complex processes.

These improvements come at a critical time for the maintenance sector, where downtime or emergency repairs of heavy machinery now increasingly have a massive monetary impact on businesses—resulting in staggering costs, decreased customer satisfaction, and loss of revenue.

Since its 2023 launch, EZO CMMS has gained momentum, thanks to its intuitive user interface and custom reporting features. Its recent predictive maintenance capabilities, powered by IoT sensors, allow users to monitor assets remotely and act swiftly based on actual equipment conditions, ensuring timely interventions and optimized operations. By automating many aspects of the maintenance process, EZO CMMS allows businesses to operate with fewer disruptions, reduce costs, and increase equipment reliability, giving them a competitive edge in their respective industries.

EZO's sponsorship of the SMRP conference underscores its commitment to advancing the maintenance management industry. For more information about EZO CMMS or to meet the EZO team at the SMRP Conference, visit Booth #102 or www.ezo.io.

About EZO

EZO is a leading enterprise asset management software developer, offering cloud-based platforms that simplify the way businesses manage their assets. The company currently has four state-of-the-art solutions; EZOfficeInventory for physical asset management, AssetSonar for ITAM and ITSM, EZRentOut for rental operations management, and EZO CMMS for facility management. By integrating the latest technologies, EZO delivers intuitive, scalable solutions that drive efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance operational performance for businesses worldwide.

