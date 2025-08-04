EZO Joins Unified Patents and LOT Network to Advance Responsible IP Practices and Industry Collaboration

"Our company has a history of successfully defending itself through legal processes and remains committed to standing firm against meritless patent assertions," said Syed Ali, founder and CEO, EZO. Post this

An analysis by HTS reviewed data over a decade starting in 2012, and it showed that the risk of litigation by non-practicing entities (NPE) increased by 39% in the two years before and after an IPO. The data also showed that 47% of the companies targeted had annual revenue of less than $25 million, and 62% of those companies had no patents.

"EZO believes that addressing this issue requires a principled and proactive approach," said Syed Ali, founder and CEO, EZO. "Our company has a history of successfully defending itself through legal processes and remains committed to standing firm against meritless patent assertions. EZO supports efforts that promote fairness and transparency in the patent system and views constructive industry collaboration as a key path to reducing unnecessary legal friction."

Unified Patents deters low-quality patent assertions through collective action and challenges to invalid patents across key technology sectors. Not-for-profit LOT Network protects members by ensuring that if any of their more than 5 million patents fall into the hands of assertion entities, they cannot be used offensively against other members; all traditional uses of patents are preserved.

"We are thrilled to welcome EZO into the LOT Network community," said Ken Seddon, CEO of LOT Network. "The company's leadership in protecting its business ecosystem will pave the way for innovation unencumbered by costly and resource-heavy patent assertion litigation demands."

By joining these organizations, EZO reinforces its dedication to responsible IP stewardship and alignment with a growing community of companies working together to safeguard innovation.

"Membership in these organizations reinforces our commitment to responsible innovation. It allows us to focus on building value for our customers rather than fighting off threats from NPEs with shallow patents, also known as Patent Trolls," added Ali.

EZO's team remains focused on developing impactful technology and creating long-term value for its customers, while actively contributing to a fair and innovation-friendly IP landscape.

About EZO

EZO provides cloud-based asset management solutions that help businesses streamline operations, optimize asset utilization, and drive more intelligent decision-making. With solutions like EZO AssetSonar and EZO CMMS, EZO serves industries ranging from IT to facilities management, empowering organizations to manage assets efficiently, improve accountability, and reduce downtime.

ABOUT Lot Network

LOT Network, the world's largest patent licensing platform, is an international, non-profit community of leading global companies committed to protecting themselves against costly litigation from patent assertion entities (PAEs). LOT Network currently protects more than 5,000 members in 56 countries from PAE litigation for more than 5 million worldwide patent assets and counting and includes 20% of all U.S. patents within the organization. Members include market leaders such as IBM, Toyota, Visa, Canon, Google, Red Hat, JP Morgan Chase, Tesla, Cisco, Amazon, Microsoft, Alibaba, and Salesforce, as well as innovative companies across industries. Visit www.lotnet.com to learn more or download LOT Network's agreement.

Media Contact

