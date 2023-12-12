EZO Recognized in Inc.'s 2023 Best in Business List - in Established Excellence and Software as a Service

We are grateful to be acknowledged by Inc. as we join the esteemed 2023 Best in Business list. At EZO, we take immense pride in our global initiatives, leveraging technology to impact education and healthcare positively," said Syed Ali, founder and CEO, EZO. Post this

"We are grateful to be acknowledged by Inc. as we join the esteemed 2023 Best in Business list. At EZO, we take immense pride in our global initiatives, leveraging technology to impact education and healthcare positively," said Syed Ali, founder and CEO, EZO. "Beyond innovation, we strive to make the world a better place and lend a helping hand where it's needed."

Besides the company establishing excellence in its industry by helping customers complete important processes efficiently, EZO was also recognized for the positive impact it has had on society in general. The company has sponsored the education of 100 students at the HOPE School, providing full tuition, and contributed to the construction of homes for those affected by recent floods.

"The Vice President Product at EZO, Zubair Murtaza, initiated the IT institution in one of our campuses to encourage students to develop IT skills along with their basic education. I was nervous about this as I didn't know much about the sector, but the team from EZO stood steadfast and supported me in equipping a computer lab for the children. Additionally, they were providing free education for many that couldn't afford it," said Lubna Shakoh, founder and president of the Hope Foundation.

"The children and I will never forget the contribution EZO has made. Better yet, some of our graduates have also been given positions as interns at EZO - something that was unimaginable for them. I am very grateful to EZO for their contribution," Shakoh added.

The Inc. list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine and online at https://www.inc.com/best-in-business, recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

To determine what organizations made the cut, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 215 honored in the list's fourth year.

Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc., says, "Being named to the Best in Business list is a rare and special honor. Honorees like EZO demonstrate the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact—impact on their community, on their industry and the environment, and even on society as a whole."

EZO strives to continue playing its part in having a positive impact in its industry and on society.

"Our commitment to meaningful change drives us. I believe that whether individuals or companies, we should all strive to make whatever difference we can in society, and that's always going to be our priority here at EZO," added Ali.

About EZO

EZO was founded in 2011 with a mission to build easy-to-use yet powerful cloud-based operations solutions for organizations worldwide. Our team is passionate about delivering consistently amazing user experiences with best-in-class functionality and enterprise scalability. EZO's products help thousands of organizations around the globe streamline operations in many key areas, including physical asset management with EZOfficeInventory, IT asset management with AssetSonar, equipment maintenance management with EZO CMMS and rental business management with EZRentOut. For more information, visit www.ezo.io.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

