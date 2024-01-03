ezPaycheck 2024 Helps Businesses Update Payroll Tax Rates for Compliance and Efficiency

HalfPriceSoft.com offers a new 2024 version of ezPaycheck for novice payroll processors, ease of use and peace of mind. Download and test drive to get ready for the new tax year.
DETROIT, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EzPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com has been released for compliance, efficiency and cost effectiveness. The latest software release includes the new 943 form for customer convenience with no additional cost. Furthermore, it still includes all of the exceptional features and forms from previous year versions.
When recently interviewed, Dr. Ge stated, "The payroll processing software, ezPaycheck 2024, has been revamped for compliance and efficiency."
Despite its cost and ease of use, business, HR and entrepreneurs should not mistakenly assume ezPaycheck 2024 runs short on features. ezPaycheck 2024 has an abundance of features a business needs to run payroll quickly and easily, including:
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.
- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
- Easily calculates differential pay
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.
- Prints Tax Forms NEW 943 Form, 940, 941, W2, and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required)
- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.
- Supports network access (additional cost)
- 30 day no cost trial. No registration required and absolutely no obligation.
ezPaycheck is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7, and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version separately.
ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no-obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software, and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com
Share this article