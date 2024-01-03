ezPaycheck 2024 Helps Businesses Update Payroll Tax Rates for Compliance and Efficiency

HalfPriceSoft.com offers a new 2024 version of ezPaycheck for novice payroll processors, ease of use and peace of mind. Download and test drive to get ready for the new tax year.

DETROIT, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EzPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com has been released for compliance, efficiency and cost effectiveness. The latest software release includes the new 943 form for customer convenience with no additional cost. Furthermore, it still includes all of the exceptional features and forms from previous year versions.

When recently interviewed, Dr. Ge stated, "The payroll processing software, ezPaycheck 2024, has been revamped for compliance and efficiency."