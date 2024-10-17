ezPaycheck Bundle 2024-2025 Now Available At Only $209.00 For Churches and Nonprofit Organizations

Both 2024-2025 year versions of ezPaycheck payroll software are now available for a limited time at $209.00 for streamlining year-end tax reporting for churches and nonprofit organizations. Test drive at halfpricesoft.com for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the current economy, Halfpricesoft.com is offering a cost reduction for clients with ezPaycheck payroll bundle for churches, nonprofits and other US establishments. For a limited time, potential customers can get the software for both years 2024 and 2025 for only $209.00.

"Clients seeking relief from the current economy are changing to ezPaycheck 2024-2025 bundle version for a better solution." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com