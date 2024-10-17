ezPaycheck Bundle 2024-2025 Now Available At Only $209.00 For Churches and Nonprofit Organizations

Both 2024-2025 year versions of ezPaycheck payroll software are now available for a limited time at $209.00 for streamlining year-end tax reporting for churches and nonprofit organizations. Test drive at halfpricesoft.com for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation
TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the current economy, Halfpricesoft.com is offering a cost reduction for clients with ezPaycheck payroll bundle for churches, nonprofits and other US establishments. For a limited time, potential customers can get the software for both years 2024 and 2025 for only $209.00.
"Clients seeking relief from the current economy are changing to ezPaycheck 2024-2025 bundle version for a better solution." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com
New and seasoned companies are invited to visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp and download ezPaycheck for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck's exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data. (Please note: TRIAL appears on checks and forms until the purchased license key is entered).
Just a few unique features available in ezPaycheck payroll software are:
- Automatically calculates Federal, state and local taxes and deductions including Social Security tax, Medicare, employer unemployment taxes, 401K, Insurance deduction and more
- Includes built-in tax tables for federal, all 50 states and the District of Columbia
- Manually enter after-the-fact checks to override tax tables
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 943, 941, W2, and W3
- E-files 941 (additional cost)
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly, and monthly payroll periods
- Print payroll checks on blank stock and pre-printed check paper
- Supports stub-only printing
- Easily calculates salary pay, hourly pay, tip, bonus, differential pay and more
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks
- Supports employees PTO plan
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies simultaneously with one flat rate
- Supports network access (additional cost)
Priced at $149 per installation and released each per calendar year ($209.00 for the 2024-2025 single installation bundle version), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp
About Halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
