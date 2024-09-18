ezPaycheck Bundle 2024-2025 Now Available For Agricultural Businesses With New 943 Form

ezPaycheck 2024-2025 bundle version now is available for a limited time at $219.00 which also includes a new 943 agricultural tax form. Post this

"ezPaycheck 2024-2025 bundle version now is available for a limited time at $219.00 which also includes a new 943 agricultural tax form." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

New and seasoned companies are invited to visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp and download ezPaycheck for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data. (Please note: TRIAL appears on checks and forms until the purchased license key is entered).

Features that are available in ezPaycheck payroll software are included but not limited to:

Automatically calculates Federal, state and local taxes and deductions including Social Security tax, Medicare, employer unemployment taxes, 401K , Insurance deduction and more

, Insurance deduction and more Includes built-in tax tables for federal, all 50 states and the District of Columbia

Manually enter after-the-fact checks to override tax tables

Prints Tax Forms 940, 943, 941, W2, and W3

E-files 941

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly, and monthly payroll periods

Print payroll checks on blank stock and pre-printed check paper

Supports stub-only printing

Easily calculates salary pay, hourly pay, tip, bonus, differential pay and more

Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks

Supports employees PTO plan

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies simultaneously with one flat rate

Supports network access

Priced at $149 per installation and released each per calendar year ($219.00 for the 2024-2025 single installation bundle version), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com

SOURCE halfpricesoft.com