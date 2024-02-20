EzPaycheck Payroll Software 2024 Allows For Seasonal Employees To Be Reactivated in a Snap

ezPaycheck 2024 has a feature for hotels and other businesses to add, deactivate and reactivate temporary or regular employees to save time. Post this

ezPaycheck starts at $149.00 per calendar year for a single installation and it is compatible with Windows 8, 10, 11 with .Net Framework v2.0 or later.

EzPaycheck software is designed to automate paycheck processes to reduce the time spent on running payroll. The software's graphical interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, importing data, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks. New user can download and try this software for free with no obligation and no cost at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

The main features include, but are not limited to:

Cuts out expensive payroll middleman by processing payroll, in-house for less





Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees





Allows for activating and deactivating seasonal employees





Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge





Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions





Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks





Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks





Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes





Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia , PR and Guam





, PR and Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously





Prints Tax Forms 943, 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required)

$149.00 per calendar year for a single installation (network installation additional cost). ezPaycheck is easy to use for even novice payroll processors. To learn more about ezPaycheck, visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp and test for compatibility with no cost or obligation for up to 30 days.

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,

including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software.

Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help

Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com

