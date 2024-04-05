ezPaycheck Payroll Software with Windows 11 Now Features Printing Checks and Reports In PDF Form

Halfpricesoft.com is now featuring Windows 11 compatibility to print PDF form checks in latest ezPaycheck 2024 payroll software at no additional cost Post this

Accountants and businesses searching for less expensive and time consuming alternatives ways to process paychecks and and tax reporting can try this new ezPaycheck payroll solution for 30 days at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.

The main features for ezPaycheck payroll software include but are not limited to:

Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees

Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge

Supports network access for 2-10 users (additional cost)

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions

Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks

Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes

Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously

Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, 943, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required for W2 and W3)

ezPaycheck is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version separately.

Priced at $149 per calendar year for a single installation, (network version available for additional cost) ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. To learn more about ezPaycheck, visit: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp and test for compatibility with no cost or obligation for up to 30 days.

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com

SOURCE halfpricesoft.com