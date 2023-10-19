ezPaycheck Software 2023-2024 Combo Now Offered in Network Version For US Businesses

The bundle version of ezPaycheck payroll software 2023-2024 is now available to business owners at a lower cost in a network version for a limited time. Post this

Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp and download the in-house payroll check software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck's exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data.

The unique features include:

Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, Medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes

Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions

Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

Offers free customer support for software during trial period and after purchase

Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees

Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge

Supports network access for 2-10 users (additional cost)

Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks

Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously

Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A W2 and W3 forms required)

Priced at $139.00 per installation, per calendar year (2023 currently $119.00). The 2023-2024 network bundle version for 2 installations is available at a discounted price for a limited time at $279.00. (Regularly $378.00), To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,

including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software,

accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software,

1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software.

Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help

Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com

