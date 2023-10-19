ezPaycheck Software 2023-2024 Combo Now Offered in Network Version For US Businesses

ezPaycheck payroll software 2023-2024 bundle version is now being offered to companies as a network version at a discount for a limited time. Please visit halfpricesoft.com to download the no obligation trial version.
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ezPaycheck payroll software bundle version for 2023 and 2024 is now available in a network version at a discounted cost, but only for a limited time. Halfpricesoft.com developers have added the special priced combo to accommodate new clients with multiple offices and to help out with the current economy to print end of year tax forms and payroll checks.
"The bundle version of ezPaycheck payroll software 2023-2024 is now available to business owners at a lower cost in a network version for a limited time." explains Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com
Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp and download the in-house payroll check software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck's exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data.
The unique features include:
- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, Medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks
- Offers free customer support for software during trial period and after purchase
- Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees
- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge
- Supports network access for 2-10 users (additional cost)
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks
- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A W2 and W3 forms required)
Priced at $139.00 per installation, per calendar year (2023 currently $119.00). The 2023-2024 network bundle version for 2 installations is available at a discounted price for a limited time at $279.00. (Regularly $378.00), To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,
including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software,
accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software,
1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software.
Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help
Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com
