ezW2 2023 Software Offers and Abundance of Features and Now Available For Upcoming Tax Season

Clients get comprehensive features and the best value when utilizing ezW2 2023 tax preparation software. Try it at no cost or obligation by visiting halfpricesoft.com.
BOSTON, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ezW2 2023, the SSA approved tax preparation software, from Halfpricesoft.com has just been released to accommodate the IRS final regulations that will reduce the electronic filing threshold from 250 to 10 informational returns, beginning January, 2024. Halfpricesoft suggested for the first time Efiler to apply for the User ID as soon as possible.
Halfpricesoft also published the new checklist for the 2024 tax season. This detailed resource caters to both first-time e-filers and repeat clients, guiding customers easily through the entire process of W-2 reporting.
W-2 Checklist: What employers must know before the 2024 tax season:
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software/w2_faqs_before_coming_tax_season.asp
New and repeat customers can easily process W2, W3, 1099 NEC and 1096 forms, in-house. The application has also been approved by the SSA to print W2 and W3 copy A on plain white paper. No expensive red ink forms required!
"ezW2 2023 software is now available and in compliance with the new IRS regulations on efiling guidelines for 2024." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.
Beginning at only $49 for the paper printing version (efile version is an additional cost). ezW2 software automates the process of completing, printing and filing all W2, W3, 1099 NEC and 1096 forms.
Clients interested in ezW2 can download and test it for compatibility for up to 30 days with no obligation to purchase at halfpricesoft.com. The trial version will print forms with a TRIAL watermark and the efile feature is disabled until the license key is purchased and added.
The main features included in the latest version include:
- Prints all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. No pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies or recipient copies.
- ezW2 can print 1099 NEC recipient copies on white paper. The IRS does not currently certify white paper printing for Copy A so pre-printed forms are needed for only Copy A.
- ezW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email forms easily
- ezW2 can generate efile documents that customers can upload to SSA and IRS sites
- ezW2 saves customers valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file - no need for customers to enter the data one by one
- ezW2 supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms at no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses
ezW2 is compatible with Windows 11 systems. It can also run on Windows 10, and 8. Starting at 49.00, ezW2/1099 tax reporting is a breeze for new and seasoned customers. Download ezW2 software today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], Halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com
Share this article