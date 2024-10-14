ezW2 2024 Tax Preparation Software Just Released At No Cost Increase From Previous Year

ezW2 2024 software is now available at no cost increase from previous year's cost for customers searching for better tax form processing solutions. Post this

Beginning at only $49 for the small business paper printing version. ezW2 software automates the process of completing, printing and filing all W2, W3, 1099 NEC and 1096 forms. The efile version is available at $99.00 for a single installation to process unlimited forms.

Potential customers can download this software and test it for compatibility before purchase for up to 30 days with no obligation to purchase at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp The trial version will print forms with a TRIAL watermark until the license key is purchased and added.

The main features included in the latest version include:

Prints all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. No pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies or recipient copies.

ezW2 can print 1099 NEC recipient copies on white paper. The IRS does not currently certify

white paper printing for Copy A so pre-printed forms are needed for only Copy A.

ezW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email

forms easily

ezW2 can generate efile documents that customers can upload to SSA and IRS sites

ezW2 saves customers valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file - no need

for customers to enter the data one by one

ezW2 new edition supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms at no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses

ezW2 is compatible with Windows 11 systems. It can also run on Windows 10, and 8. Starting at 49.00, ezW2/1099 tax reporting is a breeze for new and seasoned customers. Download ezW2 software today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp.

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com

