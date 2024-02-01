F1 Hire and Leap Unite to Propel Career Advancement of International Talents

In a transformative collaboration set to reshape the landscape of career advancement for international talents, F1 Hire, a wholly-owned subsidiary of WholeRen Group, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Leap. This pioneering alliance promises to significantly elevate the employability and career prospects of international talents, marking a groundbreaking chapter in global professional development.

F1 Hire brings to the forefront a sophisticated suite of functionalities tailored to streamline every aspect of the job-seeking process:

1. Research, Search, and Filter: F1 Hire optimizes job searching with its Job Search Strategy, targeting key platforms to align with career goals and Screener technology, filtering opportunities based on sponsorship histories. It also offers crucial ranking data, spotlighting top H1B and Greencard employers, and detailing colleges' frequent Greencard employers, providing job seekers with vital insights efficiently.

2. Sponsorship History and Job Posting Sponsorship Friendliness: F1 Hire optimizes job searching with its Job Search Strategy, targeting key platforms to align with career goals, and Screener technology, filtering opportunities based on sponsorship histories. It also offers crucial ranking data, spotlighting top H1B and Greencard employers, and detailing colleges' frequent Greencard employers, providing job seekers with vital insights efficiently.

3. Skill Match, Profile Builder, and Resume Builder: F1 Hire's platform features a dynamic skill match system, aligning the skills in a candidate's resume with those required in job descriptions. This is further supported by tools that enhance skill profiles and generate resumes tailored to specific job positions. These capabilities enable candidates to effectively highlight their competencies and achievements, tailoring their professional presentation to meet the precise needs of potential employers.

4. Job Application Management: F1 Hire's advanced application management system enables job seekers to track details of viewed, marked, and applied positions. It monitors the status of each application and allows for position-specific notes, offering a clear and organised overview of their job-seeking progress.

Leap, along with its subsidiaries—Leap Finance, Leap Scholar, and GEEBEE Education—brings a plethora of resources and expertise to the partnership:

The Leap entities offer many services including the following.

1. Integrated Educational and Financial Services: Leap Finance, Leap Scholar, along with GEEBEE Education have collaborated to deliver end-to-end services to aspiring international students under the umbrella of Leap. Through this integration, Leap supports students with financial assistance, admission and scholarship guidance, and IELTS Training. Leap is committed to ensuring students a seamless transition from application to enrollment in international universities.

2. IELTS Training: Leap offers an array of resources for IELTS exam preparation, a popular English proficiency test required to study and work abroad. Leap's IELTS masterclasses provide students with practice tests, study materials and expert guidance ensuring students achieve a thorough preparation.

3. Accessible and Affordable Study Pathway: Leap Scholar has established numerous partnerships with leading universities across the United States through its innovative Advantage offering. These collaborations enable Indian students to pursue top-tier master's programs in a cost-effective hybrid format.

Following the detailed presentation of F1 Hire's services and Leap's extensive contributions, it's important to highlight the current landscape of the U.S. job market for international talents. According to the International Talent Friendliness Index (ITFI) maintained by F1 Hire, less than 1.6% of job openings in the U.S. are friendly to international talents, while a concerning 12% explicitly reject any form of sponsorship. These statistics underscore the imperative need for the comprehensive support and bespoke solutions that this partnership is dedicated to providing.

As F1 Hire and Leap set forth on this collaborative journey, there is palpable anticipation for the transformative impact this partnership will have on the global community of international talents. By merging their resources, expertise, and innovative spirits, F1 Hire and Leap are poised to unlock unprecedented opportunities and forge pathways to success for international talents worldwide.

