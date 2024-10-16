F1 Hire Launches F1 Hire Career Outcome University Ranking: A Data-Driven Guide for International Students to Make Educational Choices

F1 Hire, LLC is proud to announce the release of its F1 Hire Career Outcome University Ranking, a data-driven analysis designed to help international students assess the comprehensive return on investment (ROI) of U.S. universities. All data were taken from verified data sources such as institution data from the Department of Education, salary data from the Department of Labor, and immigration data from USCIS.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- F1 Hire, LLC is proud to announce the release of its F1 Hire Career Outcome University Ranking, a data-driven analysis designed to help international students assess the comprehensive return on investment (ROI) of U.S. universities. All data were taken from verified data sources such as institution data from the Department of Education, salary data from the Department of Labor, and immigration data from USCIS.

The goal of this ranking is to give an objective benchmark of return on investment in the choice of universities. So that international students can have a clearer understanding of the financial and career outcomes directly linked to their education.

275 universities in the United States were ranked. The full ranking list and the ranking methodology are also available.

Four major factors were considered: average salary, ratio of salary to tuition, ratio of total number of international students to number of permanent residency(PERM) applicants, and total number of PERM applicants. This ranking doesn't have any subjective surveys, and there are no ties in it.

The top five universities are San Jose State University(#1), Carnegie Mellon University(#2), Stanford University(#3), Princeton University(#4), and Central Michigan University(#5).

As a public California State system university located in the center of Silicon Valley, San Jose State University(#1) has excellent overall return on investment performance.

Stanford (#2) and Princeton(#3) ranked high mainly because their graduates' salary levels are high, with Princeton being #1, and Stanford in #2.

Two CMUs were among the top five: Carnegie Mellon University (#2) in Pittsburgh, PA, and Central Michigan University(#2) in Mount Pleasant, MI. Carnegie Mellon ranked #2 in the total PERMs and #4 in average salary. Central Michigan ranked #2 in the PERM application ratio and #11 in the total PERMs. Both CMUs demonstrated excellent return on investment for international students.

7 of the 8 Ivy League universities are among the top 25 Career Outcome Ranking list. They are: Princeton University(#4), Harvard Universities(#9), Cornell University(#16), University of Pennsylvania(#19), Dartmouth College(#20), Columbia University(#21), and Yale University(#23). The reasons are the higher than average salary levels, highly selective student body, and resources at the Ivy League universities, which are also major contributors to their success.

California hosts the top 25 best Career Outcome universities. Eight of the top 25 universities are located in California: San Jose State University (#1), Stanford University (#2), California State University Sacramento (#6), University of Southern California (#8), San Diego State University (#14), University of California-Santa Cruz (#15), Santa Clara University (#17), and University of California-Berkeley (#25). Among them, there are 3 California State universities, 2 University of California universities, and 3 private universities. The University of Southern California ranked #1 in terms of the number of PERM applicants.

Brigham Young University(#13) and Brigham Young University-Idaho(#49) ranked in the top 1 and 2 regarding return on investment, respectively. The main reason is their low tuition rates for Latter-day Saint and Non-Latter-day Saint students.

The University of Houston-Clear Lake(#11) ranked first in terms of the ratio of PERM applicants from its international student population.

Other famous universities among the top 25 include Georgia Institute of Technology(#7), the University of Florida(#11), and the University of Chicago(#16).

Also, some less-known universities demonstrated excellent tracking records of international career outcomes also shine. The following universities are not in U.S. News National Ranking top 200, but in The F1 Hire Career Outcome University Ranking top 25: Central Michigan University( #5), California State University Sacramento(#6), Northern Illinois University(#10), University of Houston-Clear Lake(#11), Louisiana Tech University(#22), and Maharishi International University(#25).

What is the F1 Hire Career Outcome University Ranking Top 100? (Image attached)

Top Institutions by 2023 PERM Count:

Carnegie Mellon University has the highest PERM count in 2023, with 1,491 PERM filings, indicating strong employer support for international graduates.

San Jose State University follows with 920 PERM filings, reflecting its significant role in employment-based green card processes.

The University of Southern California ranks highly with 1,674 PERM filings, showcasing the demand for its international graduates.

How can this Ranking empower international students?

The F1 Hire Career Outcome University Ranking addresses key concerns, such as earning potential, by providing transparent, reliable data. F1 Hire aims to support students in maximizing the value of their education, aligning with its mission to assist international students in making pivotal life choices. With a detailed comparison of 275 institutions across four key dimensions, the ranking equips students with the insights needed to make informed decisions about their future in the U.S.

About F1 Hire F1 Hire, LLC is a fast-growing, innovative tech company focused on creating solutions to enhance the experience of international talents seeking employment opportunities in the United States. Our flagship product, F1 Hire, is a groundbreaking web browser extension and a must-have tool designed to connect international talents with U.S. job opportunities.

www.f1hire.com

