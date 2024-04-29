F3 Energy Joins Beverage Forum as an Official 2024 Platinum Sponsor

Formulated with Zero-Sugar and Nootropic Benefits, F3 Energy is Redefining the Energy Drink & Mood Enhancing Experience

PHOENIX, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- F3 Energy is proud to announce its prestigious role as a platinum sponsor for the highly anticipated 2024 Beverage Forum, taking place from April 30, 2024, to May 1, 2024, at the Westdrift Hotel in Manhattan Beach, CA.

The Beverage Forum is the leading and largest gathering for senior beverage industry executives for established and emerging brands, showcasing the latest trends, innovations, and insights shaping the beverage world. The sponsorship underscores both organizations' shared commitment to driving growth and innovation in the beverage industry.

"This partnership reflects our brand's relentless pursuit of redefining the energy and mood drink experience. At F3 Energy, we don't just create beverages; we craft a lifestyle—fueled by passion, driven by innovation, and united by a shared enthusiasm for life's adventures," said Harrison Rogers, F3 Energy Founder. "This sponsorship underscores our unwavering commitment to championing industry events and initiatives that propel growth and inspire innovation within the dynamic beverage landscape."

F3 Energy distinguishes itself amidst a crowded market landscape by delivering invigorating energy and mood drinks, scientifically formulated with nootropic benefits that are not only bursting with zestful flavors but provide consumers with a full day of sustained energy and enhanced focus, without the dreaded crash. The brand's energy and mood drinks include zero-sugar, zero-calories and are enriched with natural flavors, and quality ingredients. F3 Energy combines natural caffeine with Ginseng Panax and Ginko Biloba for mental acuity, L-Theanine for focus, and BCAA's to build muscle, all in one great tasting beverage. F3 Energy's mood enhancing drinks line is formulated with zero-caffeine and incorporates Chamomile Extract, Gaba, Valerian Root and Magnesium Citrate.

More than just a beverage, F3 Energy symbolizes a community of like-minded individuals who embrace life with eagerness and drive. For more information on F3 Energy, visit F3energy.com, and follow the brand on Instagram.

About F3 Energy:

