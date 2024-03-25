Fab Factory Entertainment Expands into Hollywood with 66,000 Square Foot High Tech Film & Television Postproduction Facility

"The success we've had with Fab Factory Studios in NOHO has compelled us to expand in a major way. Fab Factory South will become a new creative hub, conveniently located in the center of the country's entertainment capital," said Rebecca O'Hara, Co-CEO of Fab Factory. Post this

Fab Factory is not exactly a newcomer to the entertainment scene. For the past 8 years they've been growing and operating a sprawling music, postproduction and rehearsal space just a few miles away in North Hollywood. Fab Factory Studios has had its share of big artists, film and television projects come through its doors, including such blockbuster movies as INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY, THE FLASH, DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS, LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER and music projects from the Jimi Hendrix and Prince estates, as well as 50 Cent, acclaimed producer Keith Harris, GRAMMY Award winner Estelle, Joji, and many more.

"What we've learned over the last few years is that Hollywood's creative community needs high tech workspaces that are functional, comfortable and inspiring to work in," said Rebecca O'Hara, Fab Factory's co-CEO. "The success we've had with Fab Factory Studios in NOHO has compelled us to expand in a major way. Fab Factory South will become a new creative hub, conveniently located in the center of the country's entertainment capital."

Fab Factory South is located at 1377 N Serrano Avenue in Hollywood. For more information please visit: https://fabfactorystudios.com/

About Fab Factory Entertainment

Launched in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Steven Fabos and his son Shaun Fabos, Fab Factory is a full-service entertainment company driven by cutting-edge creators in music, television and film. The company comprises two divisions. Fab Factory Studios offers Hollywood's creative community more than 110,000 square feet of state-of-the art full-service multimedia production facilities, featuring multiple recording studios, production/postproduction, audition/rehearsal stages, event space, turnkey podcast studios and fully wired office space in two locations. Fab Factory Entertainment is a full-service television development and production enterprise, creating programming for broadcast, cable and streaming outlets and encompasses full-service record label. Through these enterprises, Fab Factory empowers visual and sonic creators by giving them state of the art tools, expertise and support to achieve their creative dreams.

Media Contact

John Vlautin, Fab Factory Entertainment, 1 818-763-9800, [email protected], https://fabfactorystudios.com/music-and-post-production/

SOURCE Fab Factory Entertainment