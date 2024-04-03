Fab Factory Entertainment Makes Major Investment in In The Black Network

"Having Steve Fabos (Fab Factory CEO) and Rebecca O'Hara believe in my vision for In The Black Network from the very beginning, has been one of the greatest highlights of my personal and professional life," said James DuBose, Founder of In The Black Network. Post this

DuBose and his team, as part of this investment deal, will also be moving into Fab Factory Entertainment's new building in Hollywood, CA. The three-story, 66,000 square foot, state-of-the-art post-production, office and event facility in the heart of Hollywood which has parking for 400 cars.

Fab Factory is not exactly a newcomer to the entertainment scene. For the past eight years they've been growing and operating a sprawling music, post production and rehearsal space in North Hollywood. Fab Factory Studios has had its share of big artists, film and television projects come through its doors, including such blockbuster movies as INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY, THE FLASH, DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS, LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER and music projects from the Jimi Hendrix and Prince estates, as well as 50 Cent, acclaimed producer Keith Harris, GRAMMY Award winner Estelle, Joji, and many more.

The company recently announced its occupancy of the building at 1377 N Serrano Avenue in Hollywood, the former post-production headquarters of Netflix. The facility features 11 Atmos studios, including 1 PMC room, 1 Meyer Blue Horn room, 8 Meyer 9.1.4 rooms, an ADR suite and, on the top floor, a breathtaking CLED Theater – one of only three in Los Angeles – for filmmakers who want to see and feel their productions in one of the best facilities in the world. The state-of-the-art building is the perfect four-wall system for companies who require longer-term solutions.

About Fab Factory

Launched in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Steven Fabos and his son Shaun Fabos, Fab Factory is a full-service entertainment company driven by cutting-edge creators in music, television and film. The company comprises two divisions. Fab Factory Studios offers Hollywood's creative community more than 110,000 square feet of state-of-the art full-service multimedia production facilities, featuring multiple recording studios, production/postproduction, audition/rehearsal stages, event space, turnkey podcast studios and fully wired office space in two locations. Fab Factory Entertainment is a full-service television development and production enterprise, creating programming for broadcast, cable and streaming outlets and encompasses a full-service record label. Through these enterprises, Fab Factory empowers visual and sonic creators by giving them state of the art tools, expertise and support to achieve their creative dreams.

About In The Black Network

IN THE BLACK NETWORK (ITBN) is a AVOD streaming service that highlights Black voices and original stories that are culturally significant and relatable for all audiences. With an expansive collection of Black-focused entertainment, viewers can access multi-genre content from Black creators, including sports, music, scripted, drama, talk, kids/family, feature films and more. The platform's media library contains an extended list of fan-favorites from established studios and distributors, as well as a selection of content from the vault of Fox Television Stations: Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand, CheMinistry, The Score, Worth a Conversation with Jeezy, Kitchen Talk with Maino, and Crockett's Corner with Ray Crockett. In addition, ITBN produces original entertainment that further uplifts Black culture and pride. The premiere-free network streams directly on intheblacknetwork.tv or on a dedicated app that is available for download on iOS, Android devices, Apple TV, YouTube ROKU, LG and Samsung media players.

Media Contact

