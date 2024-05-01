Fab Factory Entertainment Makes Major Investment in Lux Angeles Studios, Four-Time Emmy Award-Winning, Full-Service Movie Studio Company

"Rebecca, Steve Fabos and everyone at Fab Factory has been enormously supportive of our vision to build Lux Angeles Studios into a next generation creative enterprise," said Lux Angeles Principal, Matthew Macur. Post this

"Jared, Lenny, Matt and Tom are the quintessential Hollywood entrepreneurs, brilliantly talented with boundless energy and an uncompromising vision of building a next generation production house," said Rebecca O'Hara, Co-CEO of Fab Factory Entertainment. "Lux Angeles is the perfect partner for us as we continue to expand our creative footprint in Hollywood."

Lux Angeles Studios' reputation for delivering high-quality productions has made them a go-to choice for some of the top productions in the entertainment industry. With their comprehensive approach to production, Lux Angeles Studios is committed to helping their clients achieve their creative vision.

"Rebecca, [Fab Factory Co-CEO] Steve Fabos and everyone at Fab Factory has been enormously supportive of our vision to build Lux Angeles Studios into a next generation creative enterprise," said Lux Angeles Principal, Matthew Macur. "Being one of the first companies to work out of their state-of-the art facility in Hollywood has been amazing for our entire team and is reinforcing our foundation as we continue to grow."

Last month, Fab Factory Entertainment announced an investment in James DuBose's In The Black Network, the AVOD streaming service that highlights Black voices and original stories that are culturally significant and relatable for all audiences.

Fab Factory is not exactly a newcomer to the entertainment scene. For the past 8 years they've been growing and operating a sprawling music, postproduction and rehearsal space just a few miles away in North Hollywood. Fab Factory Studios has had its share of big artists, film and television projects come through its doors, including such blockbuster movies as INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY, THE FLASH, DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS, LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER and music projects from the Jimi Hendrix and Prince estates, as well as 50 Cent, acclaimed producer Keith Harris, GRAMMY Award winner Estelle, Joji, and many more.

About Fab Factory Entertainment

Launched in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Steven Fabos and his son Shaun Fabos, Fab Factory is a full-service entertainment company driven by cutting-edge creators in music, television and film. The company comprises two divisions. Fab Factory Studios offers Hollywood's creative community more than 110,000 square feet of state-of-the art full-service multimedia production facilities, featuring multiple recording studios, production/postproduction, audition/rehearsal stages, event space, turnkey podcast studios and fully wired office space in two locations. Fab Factory Entertainment is a full-service television development and production enterprise, creating programming for broadcast, cable and streaming outlets and encompasses full-service record label. Through these enterprises, Fab Factory empowers visual and sonic creators by giving them state of the art tools, expertise and support to achieve their creative dreams.

Media Contact

John Vlautin, Fab Factory Entertainment, 1 818-763-9800, [email protected], https://fabfactorystudios.com

SOURCE Fab Factory Entertainment