Fab Factory Studios Opens New State-of-the-Art Live Room at North Hollywood Location

Melody A, which had a soft opening this Spring, has already hosted recording sessions for composer Mark Isham for his work on the hit television show "The Cleaning Lady," as well as recording sessions for Stingand a number of other bands and voice over sessions.

The new live room complements a 38,000 square foot complex that features 12 separate studios in all, including a turnkey audio/video podcast studio, a 900 square foot dance studio and a 2,100 square foot event space. The lot has private VIP parking, multiple lounges, and carefully curated work from original artists on the walls. Fab Factory Studios also is proudly the home of Girls Make Beats, the nonprofit organization that empowers girls by expanding the female presence of music producers, DJs, and audio engineers.

Fab Factory Studios came onto the scene in 2016, acquiring of empty property, and over a number of years, building it into one of Hollywood's premiere music, film and television recording and mixing studios. Since then, Fab Factory has hosted such successful film and television productions as INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY, THE FLASH, DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS, LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWERand music projects from the Jimi Hendrix and Prince estates, as well as 50 Cent, acclaimed producer Keith Harris, GRAMMY Award winner Estelle, Joji, and many more.

"The investment we've made into Melody A was in response to requests from our longtime clients who were looking for a top live room where they could record orchestration projects at the same facility where they're already working," said Fab Factory Studios President and Chief Operating Officer, Shaun Fabos. "The feedback we've been getting from current clients and producers and engineers in the industry has been amazing and we're excited to host new projects in this incredible room."

Rebecca O'Hara, Co-CEO of Fab Factory Entertainment, continues to drive the expansion of the full-service artistic development company driven by cutting-edge creators in music, television, and film. Fab Factory Entertainment has made bold moves in Hollywood over the past few months, taking over a 66,000 square footstate-of-the-art recording and post-production facility in Hollywood and making major investment in James DuBose' television platform In The Black Network and Lux Angeles Studios, a four-time Emmy Award winning movie production house.

Launched in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Steven Fabos and his son Shaun Fabos, Fab Factory is a full-service entertainment company driven by cutting-edge creators in music, television and film. The company comprises two divisions. Fab Factory Studios offers Hollywood's creative community more than 110,000 square feet of state-of-the art full-service multimedia production facilities, featuring multiple recording studios, production/postproduction, audition/rehearsal stages, event space, turnkey podcast studios and fully wired office space in two locations. Fab Factory Entertainment is a full-service television development and production enterprise, creating programming for broadcast, cable and streaming outlets and encompasses full-service record label. Through these enterprises, Fab Factory empowers visual and sonic creators by giving them state of the art tools, expertise and support to achieve their creative dreams.

