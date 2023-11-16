Fable ranked #10 in Canada's Companies-to-Watch in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ program

Through the increasing commitment enterprises have to digital accessibility, Fable is facilitating the integration of one of the most marginalized segments into the workforce. Post this

Pillai said, "We are honoured to be among Canada's fastest-growing companies in the Deloitte Companies to Watch list. Fable's mission is to empower people with disabilities to participate in, contribute to, and shape society. Through the increasing commitment enterprises have to digital accessibility, Fable is facilitating the integration of one of the most marginalized segments into the workforce."

Over one billion people live with a disability globally. This largely unaddressed market segment is vastly increasing due to an ageing population. Digital inclusion and accessibility are vital, as everything from media to commerce and healthcare is moving online. However, the digital products and websites we depend on are still often unusable to people with disabilities.

Fable is a leading digital accessibility platform powered by people with disabilities. Through their research and learning products, Fable's customers are able to mature and scale their accessibility practice to confidently serve a wider and more diverse user group.

The Companies-to-watch category is a ranking of Canadian technology companies with the potential to be future Technology Fast 50™ candidates by their revenue growth percentage over their last three years of operation.

"Congratulations to this year's Companies-to-Watch winners," commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "These companies have demonstrated promising growth trajectories and an exemplary ability to seize opportunities even in the face of a challenging economic context. This sets them apart as members of an emerging cohort of tech leaders in Canada. We look forward to keeping an eye on their progress in the months and years to come."

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise—Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2023 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Fable

Fable is a leading digital accessibility platform powered by people with disabilities. Fable helps the world's largest and most innovative enterprises build accessible and usable user experiences by engaging people with disabilities throughout the product development cycle – from custom accessibility training to research and testing. Organizations work with Fable to make digital products more accessible for the more than one billion people who live with disabilities, and in turn, more usable for everyone. For more information, visit www.makeitfable.com.

Media Contact

Ashley Hargreaves, Fable, 1 604.323.3347, [email protected], www.makeitfable.com

SOURCE Fable