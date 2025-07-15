FabricExpress™ for Healthcare: a faster, simpler, and secure path to unified data, actionable business intelligence and AI readiness on Microsoft Fabric

"Data can solve your biggest challenges—once it stops being your biggest obstacle. FabricExpress™ gets you there fast with Microsoft Fabric while dramatically cutting the time, cost, and risk." — Bill Slovin, CTO, Brandon Systems Post this

Key Benefits of FabricExpress™ for Healthcare:

Speed to Value: Launches a production-ready Microsoft Fabric environment in weeks, not months

Includes ready to use analytics dashboards, measures and connectors.

Agentic AI Ready: Establishes a unified data model and governance layer to enable Copilot and custom AI agents

Improved Data Security: Aligns with Microsoft's security and compliance standards, reducing exposure and audit risk

Eliminates Data Silos: Consolidates disparate sources into a single, trusted data foundation

Cost Efficiency: Reduces startup costs and lower existing data platform and licensing expenditures

Simplified Management: Minimizes IT overhead through automation and managed services integration

Enhance Security & Compliance: Built-in controls for HIPAA, audit trails, and data governance

FabricExpress™ is designed to support organizations at every stage of digital maturity—from those just beginning their analytics modernization to those actively exploring GenAI and automation in clinical and business operations. FabricExpress™ is tailored to the unique data landscape of healthcare—including claims, EMR, scheduling, and financial systems—includes prebuilt connectors, semantic models, ready-to-deliver dashboards, and governance frameworks that enable actionable insights from day one. Our team works closely with yours to accelerate deployment, reduce complexity, and deliver trusted, actionable insights from day one.

Brandon Systems is currently offering incentives for organizations that enroll before September 15, 2025.

For more information visit us at FabricExpress™ or reach out at [email protected]

About Brandon Systems: As a Microsoft partner with deep healthcare domain expertise, Brandon Systems helps payors, providers, and digital health companies unlock the full potential of their data. Brandon Systems has delivered healthcare IT and analytics solutions for over 25 years, with a focus on secure, scalable, and impactful innovations.

Janet Blagg, Brandon Systems, 1 631.396.1329, [email protected], www.brandonsystems.com

