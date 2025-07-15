FabricExpress™ for Healthcare: a faster, simpler, and secure path to unified data, actionable business intelligence and AI readiness on Microsoft Fabric

Today, Brandon Systems announced the launch of FabricExpress™ for Healthcare, a rapid deployment solution built on Microsoft Fabric to help healthcare organizations eliminate data silos, improve security, and accelerate the journey to valuable analytics and AI-driven insights—without the heavy lift of traditional data warehouse implementations. FabricExpress™ enables providers and payors to quickly establish a secure, unified data foundation and begin delivering value through business intelligence (BI) and agentic AI in just weeks.
FARMINGDALE, N.Y., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In today's healthcare environment, data is both the problem and the solution. Data holds the potential to transform operations and financial performance—but fragmented systems and outdated infrastructure often stand in the way. FabricExpress™ for Healthcare solves this by combining the scalability of Microsoft Fabric with an incremental, value-focused approach that delivers meaningful outcomes from day one while building toward long-term data maturity. FabricExpress™ is purpose-built to meet the growing demand among health systems, payors, and provider groups for a faster, simpler, and more secure path to unified data, actionable business intelligence and AI readiness. This solution helps eliminate data silos, reduce complexity in data infrastructure, and accelerate time-to-value for advanced analytics and AI applications—without the overhead of traditional implementation timelines.
"We've seen healthcare organizations struggle to unlock the potential of their data due to fragmented systems, high costs, and limited internal resources," said Bob Rice, VP Client Services at Brandon Systems. "FabricExpress™ for Healthcare empowers them to leap forward with Microsoft Fabric and agentic AI while dramatically cutting the time, cost, and risk"
Key Benefits of FabricExpress™ for Healthcare:
- Speed to Value: Launches a production-ready Microsoft Fabric environment in weeks, not months
- Includes ready to use analytics dashboards, measures and connectors.
- Agentic AI Ready: Establishes a unified data model and governance layer to enable Copilot and custom AI agents
- Improved Data Security: Aligns with Microsoft's security and compliance standards, reducing exposure and audit risk
- Eliminates Data Silos: Consolidates disparate sources into a single, trusted data foundation
- Cost Efficiency: Reduces startup costs and lower existing data platform and licensing expenditures
- Simplified Management: Minimizes IT overhead through automation and managed services integration
- Enhance Security & Compliance: Built-in controls for HIPAA, audit trails, and data governance
FabricExpress™ is designed to support organizations at every stage of digital maturity—from those just beginning their analytics modernization to those actively exploring GenAI and automation in clinical and business operations. FabricExpress™ is tailored to the unique data landscape of healthcare—including claims, EMR, scheduling, and financial systems—includes prebuilt connectors, semantic models, ready-to-deliver dashboards, and governance frameworks that enable actionable insights from day one. Our team works closely with yours to accelerate deployment, reduce complexity, and deliver trusted, actionable insights from day one.
Brandon Systems is currently offering incentives for organizations that enroll before September 15, 2025.
For more information visit us at FabricExpress™ or reach out at [email protected]
About Brandon Systems: As a Microsoft partner with deep healthcare domain expertise, Brandon Systems helps payors, providers, and digital health companies unlock the full potential of their data. Brandon Systems has delivered healthcare IT and analytics solutions for over 25 years, with a focus on secure, scalable, and impactful innovations.
