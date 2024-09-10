Fabrisonic's Board of Directors names Jason Riley as the Chief Executive Officer

As Chair of the Fabrisonic board, I am thrilled to announce that Jason Riley has been appointed as our new CEO," said Henry Cialone, Fabrisonic's Board Chairman and CEO of EWI. Post this

Previously, Jason served as COO of Amorphology, an amorphous metals NASA spinout company, where he was employee number 1 and led the company's early growth and expansion. Jason brings experience in technology-based business and served as a Marine Corps officer for over 20 years of active duty and reserve service. He is a combat veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"Despite the ups and downs of the additive manufacturing industry over the past decade, Fabrisonic has remained steadfast. Our key to resilience is our focus on delivering high-quality parts through UAM and building a solid customer base, including aerospace and space companies, industry partners, electric vehicle battery manufacturers, and universities. From 2019 to 2022, our partnership with Wiegel Tool Works in Chicago led to the development of fully automated, high-volume production UAM machines that produced an impressive 35 million parts in 2023 alone for an electric vehicle battery application."

"At Fabrisonic, we are driven by a culture of innovation, problem-solving, and delivering unique solutions to our customers through our hybrid 3D printing process," said Jason. "I am honored to lead Fabrisonic into its next phase of growth. We have an exceptional team and a groundbreaking technology. These are challenging yet exciting times in the additive manufacturing industry. Fabrisonic's hybrid process and our ability to manufacture parts in ways other processes cannot separate us. I am eager to build on our current momentum and explore new industries and opportunities with Fabrisonic."

About Fabrisonic

Fabrisonic is an advanced manufacturing company that strives to inspire the world with new ways of manufacturing. Fabrisonic's patented metal 3D printing process allows customers to create new concepts that are impossible with traditional manufacturing. The company operates out of a 25,000sf facility in Lewis Center, OH. It spun out of EWI (Edison Welding Institute) in 2011.

Media Contact

