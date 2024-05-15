Fabrizio Dosi named CEO of the Gruppo Marchesi Frescobaldi

"It is a great honour as well as a significant responsibility to guide such a prestigious group, and I extend my sincere thanks to the entire Frescobaldi family for the trust and support that have always shown me." stated Gruppo Marchesi Frescobaldi CEO Fabrizio Dosi Post this

54-year-old CEO Fabrizio Dosi is married to Yukyung Tamara Kim and has one son, Riccardo. After earning a degree in Economics at the Bocconi University, he began his professional career in consulting with Gemini Consulting, followed by positions at Bulgari as Senior Director of Marketing for the Watches Business Unit, then as its Emerging Countries and Travel Retail Managing Director for Jewellery, Watches, Accessories; and then as Asia Pacific GM and later as CEO of Giorgio Armani Hong Kong. In 2012, he first assumed the position of Asia President for Illy at its APAC branch in Hong Kong and then moved to Trieste as Worldwide VP of its B2C Business Unit.

"The world of wine has always been a real passion of mine, and it is one of Italy's most important economic and cultural drivers," stated Gruppo Marchesi Frescobaldi CEO Fabrizio Dosi. "Thus, it is a great honour as well as a significant responsibility to guide such a prestigious group, and I extend my sincere thanks to the entire Frescobaldi family for the trust and support that have always shown me."

"I have been working side by side with Fabrizio Dosi for five years now and I have always admired his finely-tuned and broad-ranging analytic skills," commented Gruppo Marchesi Frescobaldi President Lamberto Frescobaldi. "Fabrizio came to Frescobaldi with rich experience in a wide range of sectors, from fine food to high fashion, then passionately immersed himself in the world of wine. His ability to see the world from different positions has been of immense value to us and we have benefitted every day from his great generosity."

Gruppo Marchesi FRESCOBALDI

The mission of Marchesi Frescobaldi is to gain a thorough understanding of and promote its nonpareil terroirs, ensuring that they become integral components of the soul of Toscana. The family's thousand years of history constitute a unique and unmatchable patrimony of expertise and traditions, with the result that Frescobaldi embodies the very essence of Toscana, its innate aptitude for quality winegrowing and the intriguing variety of its growing areas.

