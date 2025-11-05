FabSoft Launches AI File Pro to Eliminate Document Chaos for Legal Professionals

FabSoft's AI File Pro helps law firms eliminate document chaos by automatically organizing, naming, and securing case files. The latest update adds AI Chat Search, enabling attorneys to instantly find answers within their own case documents.
MONTVILLE, N.J., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FabSoft announced today that its flagship platform, AI File Pro, is rapidly transforming how law firms and legal departments manage their ever-growing mountain of documents. Purpose-built for the legal industry, AI File Pro automatically classifies, renames, and organizes discovery files, pleadings, and client correspondence into clear, matter-centric folder structures—freeing attorneys from hours of manual searching and sorting.
From solo practitioners to multi-office firms, lawyers depend on accurate, accessible information. AI File Pro reads the actual content of files—not just filenames—to create consistent, searchable folders that mirror the way firms work. With real-time automation through its Watch Folder feature, new documents are identified, renamed, and filed automatically the moment they enter a case directory.
"With AI File Pro, transform file chaos intelligently – no more outdated, labor-intensive methods" said Gary Hollfelder, CEO and President of FabSoft. "We've seen firms waste countless hours on administrative tasks that can be fully automated. AI File Pro gives them that time back, allowing legal and accounting professionals to focus on high-value client work instead of digital housekeeping."
Key features of AI File Pro include:
- Matter-Centric Organization: Automatically builds and maintains standardized case folders for discovery, motions, exhibits, and client communications.
- Smart File Naming: Applies firm-approved naming conventions for instant recognition and better collaboration.
- Watch Folder Automation: Continuously monitors inbound files from email, scanners, or shared drives and files them in real time.
- Security & Compliance: Runs within the firm's environment, supporting confidentiality requirements and frameworks such as GDPR and HIPAA.
- AI Chat Search (New Feature): Adds conversational search—letting attorneys ask factual questions about organized case files and get verified answers in seconds.
Designed for the Way Lawyers Work
Attorneys can deploy AI File Pro in days, not months, without replacing their existing DMS or case-management system. The result is faster case preparation, fewer filing errors, and dramatically reduced non-billable administrative time—all while maintaining complete control of client data.
Availability
AI File Pro, including the new AI Chat Search capability, is available now. Law firms can request a guided demo or a short pilot to evaluate performance with their own matter folders.
About FabSoft
Founded in 1992, FabSoft Inc. develops intelligent document software that turns digital clutter into clarity. AI File Pro uses content-aware AI to automatically classify, rename, and organize legal and business files, giving professionals faster access to critical information and measurable time savings. FabSoft's solutions are trusted in more than 250,000 installations worldwide.
