Façade Installation Nears Completion at The Forte in Hackensack NJ, Bergen County

The Forte Marks Significant Progress in Hackensack's Residential Landscape, Set to Enhance Local Living Experience

HACKENSACK, N.J., April 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hackensack, NJ, is witnessing significant progress in the construction of The Forte, a 315,000-square-foot mixed-use building at 95 Anderson Street. This development, spearheaded by Fouerti Realty, is poised to bring 222 residential units, 238 parking spaces, and 4,000 square feet of retail space to Bergen County's downtown-adjacent area.

The Forte's design, a collaboration between MVMK Architecture and Input Creative Studio, reflects the local architecture's spirit with a modern twist. The use of three brick colors, metal, and fiber cement accents contributes to a design that is both contemporary and harmonious with its surroundings. This six-story building offers substantial space for residential and commercial purposes, with 4,000 square feet dedicated to retail, enhancing Anderson Street and Railroad Avenue's streetscape.

Construction by McGown Builders includes a variety of amenities such as an open-air central courtyard featuring an in-ground pool, outdoor dining, and seating areas. The Forte also boasts a fitness center, co-working lounge, café, and rooftop entertainment center, a courtyard pool, grills, and hangout, catering to the modern resident's needs. The range of studio to two-bedroom apartments, some with private outdoor terraces or porches, underscores the development's luxury and convenience.

Projected for completion in the fourth quarter of 2024, The Forte stands at the intersection of luxury and convenience in Hackensack, the bustling county seat of Bergen County. This strategic location offers unmatched access to New York City, making it a desirable spot for those seeking urban connectivity alongside neighborhood tranquility. The development's proximity to significant landmarks, including the New York City skyline visible from Prospect Avenue, and its relevance to Hackensack's rich history and vibrant community life, further enhance its appeal.

Addressing the city's growing demand for upscale living spaces, Elie Fouerti from Fouerti Realty's The Forte is set to cater to professionals at Hackensack University Medical Center and students at Fairleigh Dickinson University, among others. By combining modern design, comprehensive amenities, and a prime location, The Forte is not just a building; it's the beginning of a new era in Hackensack living. As the city evolves, The Forte invites residents to experience the zenith of comfort and style, heralding a future where luxury living becomes the standard.

This development marks a significant step forward in Hackensack's residential landscape, promising a blend of luxury, convenience, and community to its future residents. As The Forte nears completion, it symbolizes the growth and renewal shaping Hackensack's future, offering a glimpse into the city's promising direction in urban living.

