Face Addiction Now Launches Interactive Dashboard to Track Substance Use and Mental Health Trends in Michigan

This innovative platform offers data visualizations on treatment and recovery services, treatment admission rates, harm reduction, prescription drug monitoring, drug overdoses and deaths, and FAN's programmatic data.

Backed by Data Bloom—a social good-focused data consulting organization—this dashboard contains key metrics for understanding trends and supporting decision-making. Users will be able to:

See how recovery services compare to drug prevalence in Michigan .

. Learn about prescription rates across counties and how prescribing rates relate to overdose trends.

Get an in-depth look at FAN's programmatic data and the communities they serve through a variety of programs, including Quick Response Teams and naloxone distribution.

These metrics empower stakeholders to track trends across the state, make informed decisions, and support decision-making processes in order to improve support systems for individuals and families affected by substance use disorders.

"Access to timely and accurate data is crucial for tackling the challenges of substance use and mental health," said Madie Tortomasi, Director of Community Education at Face Addiction Now. "With this dashboard, we're equipping communities and decision-makers with the insights they need to drive meaningful change and improve outcomes throughout Michigan.

This project was made possible by funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) under the SPF-RX (Strategic Prevention Framework for Prescription Drugs) grant. The support from SAMHSA has enabled FAN to enhance its efforts in tracking and responding to the evolving substance use crisis in Michigan, with a particular focus on prescription drug misuse.

The dashboard is available to the public and can be accessed at:

tinyurl.com/FANdashboard.

Face Addiction Now encourages policymakers, healthcare providers, researchers, and community members to explore the dashboard and utilize its data to strengthen substance use prevention, treatment, and harm reduction efforts statewide.

About Face Addiction Now

Face Addiction Now, formerly Families Against Narcotics, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by substance use disorders. Through education, advocacy, and compassionate outreach, FAN works to reduce stigma, improve access to treatment, and create safer communities.

About Data Bloom

Data Bloom is a data consulting organization that partners with social good organizations to grow their capacity and achieve their mission through data. From developing data strategies, creating data collection tools, and analyzing, visualizing, and reporting key metrics, Data Bloom develops tools that align directly with your organization's mission, desired impact, and theory of change.

Media Contact

Tim NeCamp, Data Bloom, 1 513-965-1080, [email protected], https://thedatabloom.com/

Madie Tortomasi, Face Addiction Now (FAN), 1 586-770-3643, [email protected], https://faceaddictionnow.org/

