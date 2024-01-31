Face Expert Dr. Georges J. Samaha Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Dr. Georges J. Samaha joins Haute Beauty Network as a face expert representing the Miami, FL market.
NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Georges Samaha is double-board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery as well as a diplomate of the American Board of Surgery. Dr. Samaha has specific interests in various aspects of facial plastic surgery — including deep plane facelift, neck lift, rhinoplasty, and eyelid rejuvenation — as well as breast and body contouring procedures. Patients travel from around the world for the above procedures including breast augmentation, breast lifts, high-definition tummy tucks, natural buttock augmentation using fat transfer known as the Brazilian Butt Lift ("BBL"), and his special natural high-definition liposuction with abdominal etching technique. Dr. Samaha's array of popular procedures can provide patients with beautiful, natural curves and are truly life-changing.
At Dr. Samaha's office, each patient's individual needs are addressed thoroughly and with care and compassion. He is known to say to his patients: "Once I cut you, you become family." No two plastic surgery procedures will be the same, because Dr. Samaha takes into consideration each patient's desires and unique anatomical features in order to create truly "customized" results that best suit the individual's appearance. This philosophy of unique, individualized treatment is applied to every procedure.
Dr. Samaha completed his surgical training at top US hospitals including Johns Hopkins Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital, and the University of Miami Hospital. He has received the Alpha Omega Alpha (AOA) award, one of the highest honors in the profession of medicine where members are chosen based on their contribution to the medical field. More than 55 Nobel Prize winners are members of Alpha Omega Alpha, as well as 12 of the 20 United States Surgeons General.
His passion for the field of plastic surgery drives Dr. Samaha to do everything possible to give his patients the aesthetic appearance they've always dreamed of while striving to constantly improve in each procedure and teach these improvements to surgeons worldwide. Dr. Samaha's dedication to the advancement of aesthetic plastic surgery is clearly evident through numerous scientific articles, textbook chapters, and surgical innovation. Dr. Samaha has invented multiple surgical devices that are patented and FDA-cleared to be used on patients. He is a peer-reviewer for both the Journal of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and the Journal of Craniofacial Surgery where he judges and comments on new cutting-edge research and surgical innovations before they go mainstream.
Through an unyielding desire to give his patients results that look natural and beautiful, Dr. Samaha has become one of the most sought-after plastic surgeons. His honesty and high standards place him as one of the plastic surgeons you can trust. He does not believe in a "cookie cutter" approach, does not take shortcuts, and is always looking to advance his techniques and teach others. Most importantly, as evident by his online reviews, you become family.
Learn more about Dr. Georges J. Samaha by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-georges-j-samaha/
ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:
Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.
For more about Haute Beauty, visit
https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/
Media Contact
Grace Sarkisian, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, (813)-260-0767, [email protected], https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/
SOURCE Haute Beauty by Haute Living
Share this article