Face Expert Dr. Georges J. Samaha Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Dr. Samaha completed his surgical training at top US hospitals including Johns Hopkins Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital, and the University of Miami Hospital. He has received the Alpha Omega Alpha (AOA) award, one of the highest honors in the profession of medicine where members are chosen based on their contribution to the medical field. More than 55 Nobel Prize winners are members of Alpha Omega Alpha, as well as 12 of the 20 United States Surgeons General.

His passion for the field of plastic surgery drives Dr. Samaha to do everything possible to give his patients the aesthetic appearance they've always dreamed of while striving to constantly improve in each procedure and teach these improvements to surgeons worldwide. Dr. Samaha's dedication to the advancement of aesthetic plastic surgery is clearly evident through numerous scientific articles, textbook chapters, and surgical innovation. Dr. Samaha has invented multiple surgical devices that are patented and FDA-cleared to be used on patients. He is a peer-reviewer for both the Journal of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and the Journal of Craniofacial Surgery where he judges and comments on new cutting-edge research and surgical innovations before they go mainstream.

Through an unyielding desire to give his patients results that look natural and beautiful, Dr. Samaha has become one of the most sought-after plastic surgeons. His honesty and high standards place him as one of the plastic surgeons you can trust. He does not believe in a "cookie cutter" approach, does not take shortcuts, and is always looking to advance his techniques and teach others. Most importantly, as evident by his online reviews, you become family.

Learn more about Dr. Georges J. Samaha by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-georges-j-samaha/

