Face Expert Dr. Kian Karimi Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Dr. Kian Karimi joins Haute Beauty Network as a face expert representing the Los Angeles, CA market.
NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Kian Karimi, MD, FACS, is a highly esteemed facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon. Double board certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery, he's recognized as a leader in both surgical and non-surgical interventions. Graduating from medical school at 23 with the Alpha Omega Alpha Award, Dr. Karimi's early career earned him the Resident Teacher of The Year Award. His transformative fellowship with top rhinoplasty and facelift surgeon Steve Adamson fueled his commitment to pushing surgical boundaries. In his Los Angeles practice, Dr. Karimi specializes in advanced facial surgery, including innovative procedures like the Deep Plane Face Lift, NoseTune®, Ultrasonic Rhinoplasty, and Micro Neck Lift. A trailblazer in minimally invasive techniques, he popularized cannula use in aesthetic treatments in the US and introduced PDO threads and platelet-rich fibrin (PRF). A passionate educator, Dr. Karimi co-founded the Los Angeles Multispecialty Cosmetic Academy (LA-MCA), a renowned platform for aesthetic medicine and surgery. He's also a recurring guest on various media outlets, embodying an ethical and personalized approach to patient care.
Learn more about Dr. Kian Karimi by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/kian-karimi-md-facs/
