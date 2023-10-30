Face Expert Dr. Robert Morin Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

In addition to successfully performing complex craniofacial reconstructions, Dr. Morin is an expert in a wide range of cosmetic plastic surgery procedures including rhinoplasty, facelift, and breast enhancement. Post this

In addition to successfully performing complex craniofacial reconstructions, Dr. Morin is an expert in a wide range of cosmetic plastic surgery procedures including rhinoplasty, facelift, and breast enhancement. Dr. Morin is extremely passionate about rhinoplasty and he is both a leader and an educator in the field. By combining his expertise in rhinoplasty with his experience as a craniofacial surgeon, Dr. Morin is able to provide exceptional results to patients seeking facial feminization as a part of their gender-affirming surgical care. Dr. Morin also has an exceptional ability to naturally enhance the youthfulness of the face by means of face-lifting and fat grafting, and the aesthetic contour of the body by means of breast augmentation, breast lift, and abdominoplasty.

Dr. Morin's passion for reconstructing the faces of children led him to co-found a 501c3 charity named Developing Faces. The charity's mission is to provide high-quality surgical care to babies and children with facial abnormalities living in developing countries around the world. Through his organization and others, Dr. Morin has provided surgical care to children in Guatemala, Colombia, the Philippines, and Mauritius. In addition, he was one of the first surgeons on the ground in Haiti after the devastating earthquake in 2010.

Whether he is in the United States or abroad, Dr. Morin's mission is to provide all of his patients with the highest quality of surgical care and the best outcomes possible.

Learn more about Dr. Robert Morin by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/robert-morin-md/

