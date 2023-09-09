Face Expert Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

A champion in the beauty space, Award Winning Celebrity Cosmetic Plastic Surgeon Stephen T. Greenberg, M.D., F.A.C.S. of Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology has been at the forefront of cosmetic plastic surgery for over thirty years. Tweet this

Dr. Greenberg is well-known for his expertise in the field of cosmetic plastic surgery and is frequently interviewed for his knowledge of the latest cosmetic surgery techniques. He has appeared on CBS, Fox News, NBC, and News12 Long Island. He is regularly featured in national magazines such as Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, More, and Elle, as well as in The New York Times and Newsday. Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg is continually voted the Best** Cosmetic Surgeon and is often called upon by media outlets for his plastic surgery expertise. The author of the book A Little Nip, A Little Tuck, Dr. Greenberg hosts New York's only Cosmetic Surgery Radio Show, "Nip Tuck Today with Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg" every Sunday at 10:00 am on 710WOR listen live at 710WOR.iHeart.com

BEST Cosmetic Surgeon** | BEST Plastic Surgery Group** | BEST Botox Practice** Best of The City**

BEST Skincare** | BEST Laser Center*** | BEST Day Spa*** | Best Cosmetic & Laser Treatments****

*Designated by New Beauty. **As Voted & Nominated by Schneps Media 2014-2023 ***LI WEDDINGS 2013-2023 ****Dans Papers 2013-2022

