Face Expert Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg joins the Haute Beauty Network as a face expert representing the Long Island, NY market.
LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A champion in the beauty space, Award Winning Celebrity Cosmetic Plastic Surgeon Stephen T. Greenberg, M.D., F.A.C.S. of Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology has been at the forefront of cosmetic plastic surgery for over thirty years. Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg is a double board-certified plastic surgeon and director of New York's Premier Centers for Plastic Surgery in Manhattan, Scarsdale, Woodbury, Southampton, and Smithtown in New York, as well as in Boca Raton, Florida. Dr. Greenberg's state-of-the-art facilities facility include modern ambulatory surgical centers, injection lounges, advanced medspa treatments, and private consultation rooms all surrounded by elegant furnishings.
In order to keep up with his patients' demands to look runway-ready on every occasion, he employs full-service cosmetic surgical facilities utilizing only the latest and most advanced technology. Dr. Greenberg has built his reputation as a renowned surgeon by developing and using only the most sophisticated techniques. A leader in cosmetic surgery, he can meet the needs of all patients from today's top stars across the globe to the soccer moms next door. He has literally performed thousands of procedures ranging from breast augmentation, breast reduction, and breast lifts to tummy tucks, liposuction, facelifts, eyelid lifts, neck lifts, full body lifts, thigh lifts, rhinoplasty, and earlobe surgery. He is a big proponent of combining high-tech non-surgical technology with surgical procedures to provide the most effective outcomes.
Dr. Greenberg is well-known for his expertise in the field of cosmetic plastic surgery and is frequently interviewed for his knowledge of the latest cosmetic surgery techniques. He has appeared on CBS, Fox News, NBC, and News12 Long Island. He is regularly featured in national magazines such as Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, More, and Elle, as well as in The New York Times and Newsday. Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg is continually voted the Best** Cosmetic Surgeon and is often called upon by media outlets for his plastic surgery expertise. The author of the book A Little Nip, A Little Tuck, Dr. Greenberg hosts New York's only Cosmetic Surgery Radio Show, "Nip Tuck Today with Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg" every Sunday at 10:00 am on 710WOR listen live at 710WOR.iHeart.com
BEST Cosmetic Surgeon** | BEST Plastic Surgery Group** | BEST Botox Practice** Best of The City**
BEST Skincare** | BEST Laser Center*** | BEST Day Spa*** | Best Cosmetic & Laser Treatments****
*Designated by New Beauty. **As Voted & Nominated by Schneps Media 2014-2023 ***LI WEDDINGS 2013-2023 ****Dans Papers 2013-2022
